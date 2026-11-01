Toyin Abraham's Post Dey Ginger Funke Akindele 'Rivalry' Talk Again

Entertainment

The perceived gbas gbos, the long-standing "rivalry" between Nollywood queens, Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele, don blow up on social media once more. E be like say Toyin's recent Instagram post just scattered everywhere, sparking fresh debate and making fans wonder if there’s subtle shade or just pure coincidence floating in the air. Naija social media never disappoints when it comes to hot takes!

The whole drama started just three days ago, on 29 October, when Funke Akindele, a popular Nigerian filmmaker and actress, dropped some massive news. She announced her big-deal partnership with none other than Facebook to really push her eagerly anticipated upcoming movie, The Four: No One Fights Alone. She even went ahead and promised her loyal fans plenty of exclusive behind-the-scenes content and other sweet promotional gist to keep them hooked before the film finally drops in cinemas. Talk about a major move!

But then, barely 24 hours later – as in, two days ago, on 30 October – Toyin Abraham, a celebrated Nigerian actress and filmmaker, decided it was time for her own Instagram moment. She posted a throwback, celebrating her previous collaboration with TikTok for her own movie, Oversabi Aunty. Her caption was straight to the point: “Throwback to when TikTok collaborated with OVERSABI AUNTY! It was such a beautiful experience, and I’m looking forward to more amazing collaborations as we gear up for BESTIE.” The timing though, hmm.

You know how Nigerians on social media are; the timing of that post just set the internet on fire! Some users quickly jumped into the comments, accusing Toyin of unnecessary competition. They felt she was deliberately trying to draw comparisons, throwing a bit of shade by highlighting her own past success right after Funke's fresh deal. But then, plenty others dismissed the criticism, arguing that she was simply celebrating a previous professional collaboration while promoting her forthcoming movie, Bestie.

This whole back-and-forth, the arguments and the clapbacks, has definitely brought the "rivalry" talks right back into sharp focus. This is especially true now that both powerful actresses are getting ready to release their own movies during the highly competitive December cinema season. Even though neither Funke Akindele nor Toyin Abraham has actually come out to say there’s any bad blood between them, their respective promotional activities just keep giving social media users endless material for comparison and, of course, plenty of gist to chop.