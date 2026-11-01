Yarden don drop 'Morning Angel' – and the vibes are something else!

Entertainment

Our very own exceptionally talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Yarden, just dropped a new jam, 'Morning Angel', and let's be honest, this one na proper banger! You know how some artists just dey get that Midas touch? Yarden na one of dem. The kind 'smooth vocals' and 'captivating melodies' wey he pack inside this track na wetin he dey known for.

Yarden don dey make waves for the contemporary Afropop scene, and him 'unique approach' to the sound dey set am apart. This 'Morning Angel' track no be just another song; e be like another masterclass from an artist wey dey steadily establish himself as one of the real exciting talents for the Nigerian music industry. Him musical versatility? E dey burst brain, for real!

Whether you're already vibing to his old releases or you just dey discover Yarden for the first time, 'Morning Angel' go give you that sweet taste of his distinctive sound. Plus, the song na like opening gate to explore him entire 'ANGEL' project. So, if you want to know wetin creativity really mean for music, you need to tap into this one.

The way he packages his sound, e just dey make you want to dive deep into him whole musical direction. So, make we gather here and talk true: Yarden didn't just drop a song, he dropped a whole mood. Are you ready to catch these 'Morning Angel' vibes?