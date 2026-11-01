Tiwa Savage drops “African Baddie” after social media drama!

Entertainment

Guess who’s back with a banger? Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, has finally given us “African Baddie,” her latest single released in October 2026. This bop follows her 2025 album, This One Is Personal, and she dropped it through her own Everything Savage imprint.

The song is a whole mood! Tiwa uses a mix of English, Yoruba, and Nigerian Pidgin to celebrate confidence, financial independence, and setting high personal standards. She’s out here expressing serious pride in her success and that fly lifestyle we all admire. It's giving successful Lagos woman who knows her worth and is definitely not settling for less – we love to see it!

Willis produced this Afrobeats recording, and he cooked! The track is packed with recurring chants, melodic vocal passages, and a refrain that just makes you want to dance. Those playful expressions and repeated instructions to move in different directions make it perfect for any party. It totally complements the self-assured vibe of the lyrics.

Now, let's talk about the tea that spilled before the song even dropped. The single attracted considerable attention after Tiwa replied to a social media user who questioned her decision to call herself a baddie at 46. The exchange sparked further discussion and gave the track early publicity. Mama Tiwa knows how to keep us talking, and honestly, she's been a prominent force in African music for over a decade, so she definitely earned the right to declare herself whatever she wants!

So, if you’re ready to channel your inner baddie, the song is waiting for you across all major digital streaming platforms. Go stream it, jor, and come back and tell us your favourite line!