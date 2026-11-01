Oba Owoade I: From Manitoba Hydro Engineer to Alaafin And Back to Canada

Entertainment

Imagine chilling in Canada, doing your project coordinator thing, then boom! You're chosen to sit on one of Yoruba land's most historic thrones. That's the real-life gist of Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, the 46th Alaafin of Oyo. Our African-Canadian monarch is now making a royal return to the country he once called home, as Royal Patron of a festival.

His Imperial Majesty, the current Alaafin of Oyo and ruler of one of the most culturally significant thrones in the Yoruba nation, is heading back to Canada this November for the Niagara Afro Festival: The Reconnect Royal Experience. The festival go run from November 20 to 22 in Niagara Falls, and Omo, it promises to be something serious, linking the global African diaspora with Canada.

From Canadian Engineer to Yoruba Monarch

Before he became the Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I was a project coordinator for Manitoba Hydro, busy raising his family in Canada. But royal blood no dey lie! He was born into the royal Owoade Agunloye ruling house in Oyo town, a direct descendant of Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade of the Agure Compound. His educational journey took him from the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, and The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Nigeria, to the University of Sunderland and Northumbria University in the U.K., where he studied mechanical engineering. He also worked as a planning engineer in Scotland before settling in Manitoba, where he managed real estate ventures.

Everything changed after Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III passed away in 2022. The Oyomesi, the council of traditional kingmakers, selected Oba Owoade I as the new Alaafin, and the Oyo State Government gave its final approval in January 2025. He then relocated with his family to Nigeria to assume his royal duties. His reign na pure bridge between traditional Yoruba heritage and modern global development, with a strong focus on education, youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and keeping the diaspora connected. E don even serve as Royal Patron to other cross-cultural platforms in North America, showing say our culture no get border.

The Niagara Afro Festival: A Royal Reconnect

The Niagara Afro Festival is powered by African Women Acting (AWA), and their vision na to bring together Canadian and international talent. Think entrepreneurs, artists, cultural leaders, and communities from across the African diaspora, all for three days of good vibes. We're talking music, dance, drumming, poetry, theatre, chop-chop, and pure celebration. The Alaafin himself go attend with his Ayaba and a full royal entourage from Oyo, Nigeria. This kind royal visit na rare gem, showing how vital reconnection is for everybody.

As Festival Artistic Director Sonia Aimy talk, “Reconnection is vital for everyone, no matter who we are or where we come from.” She even add say, “Reconnect for revival.” You hear? The festival is a chance for everybody to reconnect with their roots.

Three Days of Culture and Celebration

The festival go kick off on November 20 with a free Regal Opening at The Niagara Falls Exchange. Expect a lit cultural marketplace, performances from local dancers, musicians, and poets who go give us back-to-back hits, plus plenty networking opportunities and private engagements with the Alaafin himself. Omo, opportunity dey here o!

On November 21, guests get chance to tour AWA’s newly acquired Baobab Arts & Culture Centre (BAC Centre). You go enjoy live entertainment and see the big vision for the centre, which na to bring Canadian and international cultural opportunities straight to Niagara Falls. They no dey play!

The grand finale on November 22 go happen at The Exchange. We dey expect an afternoon of festival performances, leading straight into the Royal Gala and Awards Ceremony. One highlight wey go choke na the premiere of ‘One Circle Many Relations,’ a 60-minute musical theatre production. This one go feature African and Indigenous artists and na co-produced by AWA and Kakekalanicks, an Indigenous arts group and the festival’s local partner. The evening go continue with sweet African cuisine, live performances from local and international artists, and the Reconnect Gala Ceremony, plus Industry Excellence & Royal Awards. Dress code for the gala na “Aso Oke” or “Green Tie”— meaning elegant formalwear in shades of green, with classic black-tie attire and green accents. You know we sabi to pepper dem!

This whole festival movement get serious backing, from Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati and MP Tony Baldinelli, and funding from places like TD Ready Commitment, Canadian Heritage, and the Toronto Arts Council. Proceeds from the gala go straight to supporting the BAC Centre project, including renovations and scholarships for emerging artists. African Women Acting still dey look for market vendors, sponsors, and volunteers, if you wan join the team.

So there you have it, an engineer turned king, now returning to where it all started, to celebrate culture, creativity, and community. Na so life be! Who say you no fit dey Canada today, become Oba tomorrow, and still go back to give them premium content? Wahala for who no like gbedu and culture!