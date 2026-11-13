Peruzzi don confess say dem plant juju for him jacket for Davido house!

Entertainment

E be like say wahala no dey finish for Naija music industry o! Singer Peruzzi don scatter table with one serious gist about juju wey him say dem plant inside his jacket. And guess where all this drama play out? Na inside Davido’s house, of all places, when Peruzzi still dey live there! E shock us no be small.

Peruzzi, who signed to Davido’s DMW record label in 2017, yarned this tori during one online video interview. Him explain say na one evening, around 6 pm, after he take shower, everything start. Omo, the story just dey start like film trick.

After him shower, Peruzzi say him went to his wardrobe. That’s when things got spiritual: one of his jackets was just telling him to pull it and wear it, and he had a strong urge to wear it. You know that kind strange feeling wey just dey push you? But as he carry the jacket, "something just dropped inside, and when I looked, it was jaz, better juju inside my room. A jacket that just came from the laundry."

Wait, laundry wey just come and juju still dey inside? Abeg, who dey plant juju for person jacket inside their Oga's house? This thing na pure spiritual gbege o! Imagine you just dey chill, then boom, juju don enter your wardrobe like that. No wonder some people just dey shine pass their mates – maybe na one of these jackets dem wear without knowing! What do you think about this juju gist, abeg? This one pass my power.