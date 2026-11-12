BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor plans breast reduction for 2027

Entertainment

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy Bachor don reveal say she plans to pursue breast reduction in 2027. No be small thing to face your fears o, especially after she confessed say she don dey procrastinate this decision for three whole years before finally going for a consultation.

Our girl didn't dull at all, she took to X to share her journey, saying, “Finally got that Breast reduction consultation. After 3 years of procrastinating, I’m finally facing my fears. 2027… New year. New me.” You see as she don ginger herself for the new chapter!

Even though the reality TV star didn't drop the actual date for the surgery, the vibe she’s giving is that 2027 na her year to turn up as a new person. We stan a queen who's taking charge and chasing her comfort. Who else is feeling Dorathy’s 'new year, new me' energy?