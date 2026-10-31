Maya Jama’s Celebrity Traitors drip was too fire! And we found her looks for your budget

Entertainment

Omo, if there’s one thing about Maya Jama, she doesn’t come to play when it comes to fashion! During her time as a traitor on The Celebrity Traitors, our British broadcaster not only stayed under the radar, proving herself worthy of that green cloak and her ability to "murder" fellow celebrities, but her style was equally sharp. Let’s be honest, her coats throughout the series were as memorable as all the gbas gbos unfolding inside the castle walls.

Maya Jama, the broadcaster known for holding down shows like Love Island, was a contestant on the second series of The Celebrity Traitors in 2026. The show itself, a spin-off of the popular The Traitors reality series, first hit our screens on 8 October 2025, with the iconic Claudia Winkleman as the presenter. But while all the drama was happening, Maya's fashion was giving us major inspo for dressing up, even on chilly days. And the best part? You don’t need a celebrity budget to steal her style. We found some proper high-street alternatives that capture her standout vibes.

Giving Them 'Honey Monster' & Zebra Print Vibes

Remember that 'Honey Monster' jacket? In episode two, Maya pulled up to breakfast rocking jeans and an oversized, mustard-coloured furry jacket that fans quickly dubbed her 'Honey Monster' coat. See finish! It was definitely a statement piece, no two ways about it. That exact jacket from Agro Studio would set you back a whopping £600. Wahala! But if you're feeling that Maya Jama 'Honey Monster' energy, you can grab a similar vibe for way less. There’s an oversized-collar fur jacket, in a gorgeous lemon yellow, for £110. That’s nearly £500 cheaper, and its open-front fit would be perfect with a neutral base outfit.

Then in episode seven, Maya came through with a cosy-fitting zebra-print fur jacket. Now, this particular piece was the Carelli Zelda Zebra Jacket, and if you want that exact one, be ready to part with £431. But no worries, we’ve got your back! There’s a faux fur zebra print short jacket currently on offer for £48, down from £60. It’s a bit more cropped than Maya's, but it's got that same snug fit. Perfect for a chilly winter day, or, as Maya showed us, for a cheeky trip to the turret!

Trench Coat Goals & Suede Swag

Who can forget that long, olive green trench coat Maya wore in the very first episode? Omo, that coat alone was enough to make us want to declare her a traitor! The exact one she wore was the Saint Laurent double-breasted belted shell trench coat. And true to its statement status, it comes with a heavyweight price tag of £2,570. But don't faint! You can get a similar vibe – same olive green colour, waterfall collar, and leather-effect – for a much more wallet-friendly £69.99. Plus, it’s machine washable, so no extra wahala for dry cleaning.

Still in episode seven, Maya served us another look: a patchwork suede jacket paired with a bright red and white jumper that just screamed autumnal perfection. This one was arguably one of her most expensive coats, the Versace Patchwork Leather Jacket, with an eye-watering price tag of £5,530. E shock you? Again, there’s a similar collared jacket for £42.99. It’s more lightweight, true, but put it with a red and white jumper just like Maya did, and boom! Same effect, pure swag.

Tweed for the Win

Even in episode nine, with all the dramatic round table sessions going down, Maya’s wardrobe was still the talk of the town! She stepped out in a tweed button-up jacket, looking like the picture of sophistication. To replicate that smart, classy Maya look, you can find a lovely lookalike: a short wool blend jacket for £79.99. It features similar black buttons and a high collar to protect you from any winter chills. Plus, it comes in a classic tweed pattern and that same cool grey colour Maya rocked. See, who said dressing like a traitor couldn't be both stylish and affordable? What’s your favourite Maya look from the show?