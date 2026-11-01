Burna Boy don carry him crew, launch three new kicks with On

Entertainment

Burna Boy, is not just topping charts with his music; he's stepping into the sneaker game! After the massive success of his July album, No Sign of Weakness, he has linked up with On to drop a special collection of kicks. The sneakers are available at Foot Locker, so you know say e go loud!

This partnership with On isn't just about stylish footwear; it's a whole movement. The campaign, curated as "Burna Boy feat. On," is built around a powerful message: 'no giant stands alone.' It's a proper shout-out to all the real ones who back you up on your journey to success, highlighting the strength and push we get from our inner circle. We love to see an artist showing love to his support system!

To really drive that message home, the campaign, shot by the talented Ronan McKenzie, features Burna Boy himself alongside some very special people. You'll see his sister, Ronami, and his mama, Bose, all in the visuals. Plus, his loyal dancers, vocalists, and musicians – the core of his closest collaborators – are also part of this epic shoot. Talk about family and team goals!

Now, let's talk about the sneakers themselves, because trust us, dem no be regular! First up is THE ROGER Clubhouse BB in a clean 'White/Mars' colourway. This one is a tennis-inspired lifestyle sneaker. It’s got that classic sporty vibe but still makes a statement.

Next on the lineup is the Cloudmonster BB, which is already an iconic On style. This limited-edition beauty comes in a popping 'Sienna' colourway. This version is limited-edition, so e fit finish quick!

And to round off the trio, we have the Cloudtilt Remix. This one is described as a "daily driver," meaning it’s perfect for everyday wear . It comes in a cool, tonal ‘Ox’ and ‘Cinder’ colourway, making it versatile enough to match almost any outfit.

This whole vibe isn't new; Burna Boy joined forces with On in 2025, and in September last year, upon joining Team On, he said everything he does comes from the same place: music, sport, community and culture. Talk about a man with a vision!

From album triumphs to a sneaker collection with his whole squad, Burna Boy is showing us how to win big and still keep it real with your people. Which of these kicks are you feeling the most? Let us know!