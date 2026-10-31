Doris Ogala Tries Nollywood Tactics in Court: Kneels, Weeps, Begs Judge!

Entertainment

Doris Ogala, who we know as a Nollywood actress and even ran for Abia State governorship under the African Action Congress (AAC) flag, is currently facing serious wahala. She’s in court over allegations of cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and attempted extortion, with popular cleric Pastor Chris Okafor at the centre of the storm.

Courtroom Drama Unfolds

On Friday, the Federal High Court in Lagos saw some serious drama when Doris Ogala, the Nollywood actress, practically did a full Nollywood performance. She broke down in tears and knelt before Justice Akintayo Aluko, begging for forgiveness. This emotional display was all about her conduct during a court sitting earlier that week, specifically on Wednesday, where her "outburst" reportedly scattered proceedings and stopped the court from handling more than seven other cases.

Justice Aluko didn't hide his displeasure, warning that her actions could shake the authority and dignity of the court. After his remarks, Ogala stepped out of the dock, went to the front, and knelt down, saying, "My lord, I am sorry. Please forgive me. I did not mean to disrespect this honourable court." Her move caused a proper stir, with everyone in the courtroom, from lawyers to journalists, trying to catch a glimpse of the unfolding scene. Some court officials even had to try and calm her down!

She tried to explain herself, saying she didn't mean any disrespect and partly blamed the whole thing on a misunderstanding with her legal team. But Justice Aluko, calm as ever, told her to stand up and let her lawyer do his job. The judge even revealed he thought about jailing her for contempt because of her Wednesday stunt, which could have been at least two months in prison for obstructing court proceedings. Her lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, also apologised, calling the incident regrettable and promising it wouldn't happen again.

The Cybercrime Allegations

So, why is Ogala even in court? She’s facing a three-count charge filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation. The gist is about allegations of cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and attempted extortion against Pastor Chris Okafor. One of the counts accuses her of publishing his nude and intimate photographs on her social media, exposing him to serious embarrassment and reputational damage. Ah, gist!

The prosecution also claims she circulated videos, recordings, and electronic messages that were meant to harass, intimidate, or threaten the cleric. And if that wasn't enough, another count alleges she threatened to keep publishing intimate and damaging materials unless Okafor either compensated her or bought her a house. Wow! The alleged offences happened between September 2024 and March 2026, and the charges are under the Cybercrimes Act, amended in 2024. Ogala pleaded not guilty to everything and was chilling at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre while her bail application was pending.

Bail Battle and Lawyer's Move

After all the drama and apologies on Friday, the court moved on to hear the arguments for Ogala’s bail application. Her lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, pushed for bail, pointing out that the prosecution's counter-affidavit, which even suggested bail conditions, showed they weren't really against her being granted bail.

However, the prosecution counsel, Tolulope Mokolu, was not having it easy. She asked the court to set some really strict bail conditions. Mokolu was worried that Ogala's social media activities could sway witnesses or even mess with how justice is administered. She specifically asked for restrictions on Ogala contacting witnesses and publishing any material that could undermine the ongoing proceedings.

After hearing both sides, Justice Aluko decided to reserve his ruling on the bail application until November 6, 2026. This means Ogala will have to remain at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre until the court makes its decision next week.

In a twist, Ogala’s lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, revealed his plans to petition the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi. His goal? To get the criminal charges against his client withdrawn. Abubakar is arguing that the whole thing is just a private disagreement between former lovers and shouldn't have blown up into a criminal prosecution. Ehen! So this was a lover's quarrel turned court case? No wonder the drama was extra!