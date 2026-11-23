Entertainment

Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez, known for her lead role in the 2023 Showmax Original telenovela-series Wura, has called out the industry on Instagram, raising serious concerns about poor working conditions, unpaid salaries, and alleged exploitation of actors and film crew.

She no just talk, she laid it all bare: actors, directors, and crew members dey work kpai, sometimes till 6 am, then dem go expect them back just a few hours later with no time to rest. Imagine the stress! Scarlet also highlighted issues like bad feeding, inadequate accommodation, and unsafe sleeping arrangements for some workers during production.

E pain her say some creatives dey fall sick on set and even risk their lives, with others allegedly owed salaries for months. The real ginger killer? Many actors and crew members are too scared to speak up about their experiences, fearing say dem go lose future job opportunities.

According to Scarlet, if you demand fair pay, proper rest, or basic welfare, dem go label you "difficult," "unprofessional," or even "diva." And if you try to question scripts or production arrangements, you fit just get blacklisted or bullied. Wetin dey happen?

She also blast the "unhealthy competition" where some actors dey secretly reduce their professional rates just to get jobs, a practice she says dey spoil market for others in the industry. Reflecting on past generations, she questioned whether their silence had improved their circumstances.

Scarlet vexed about the huge gap between the wealth some people dey gather from film production and the financial struggles of the very creatives whose hard work made that success possible. But she still hail the good producers wey dey try to pay fairly, provide decent welfare, and treat workers with dignity, reminding everyone that these things are basic rights, not favours.

She ginger us say she go continue to speak up about issues affecting creatives without compromising her values. She also beg actors and other film workers to support colleagues who speak out, instead of throwing them under the bus. “Stop throwing people under the bus for speaking up. Stop undercutting one another. Stop normalising exploitation. Stand together and demand better,” she urged.

And to the producers and stakeholders, Scarlet reminded them say film workers get personal lives outside set and their wellbeing shouldn't be disregarded. Make we hope say dem go hear word this time around!