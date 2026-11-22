Movies

Ah, the Hunger Games! For some of us, that dystopian world still dey sweet our belle since way back. But after the last one kinda fumbled the bag, many people no too sure if the franchise still get ginger. Well, guess what? The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping just dropped last weekend and e don scatter everywhere, pulling in a mad $120 million for its opening in North American cinemas! This one no be small film; Lionsgate don get their groove back big time after the 2023 prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, left the franchise at a low point. Looks like the odds are finally in their favour again!

The Hunger Games is a dystopian film franchise that kicked off in 2012, based on Suzanne Collins’ novels, with Jennifer Lawrence leading the first movie. The previous movie, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), was a prequel and didn't do so well, leaving fans wondering if the series had lost its magic.

The Comeback is Real, No Cap

Forget what you heard about The Hunger Games dying down. Sunrise on the Reaping is here to remind everyone who the boss is. This new film, the sixth in the series, no just make money, e make history! It pulled the fourth-best debut for the whole franchise, beating 2015’s Mockingjay – Part 2 ($102.6 million) and the recent Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ($44.6 million) that almost crashed the party. Even though e no reach the massive levels of 2013’s Catching Fire ($158 million), the OG 2012 The Hunger Games ($152.5 million), or even 2014’s Mockingjay – Part 1 ($121.8 million), its $56 million on opening Friday was still the third-best Friday debut for the series. That’s a serious flex! Worldwide, the film added another $105 million from 84 international territories, bringing its total global haul for the opening weekend to a whopping $225 million. Omo, that’s serious paper!

This movie is not just making waves for the franchise alone o. It has also cemented its place as the fifth-biggest opening in Lionsgate’s history. Plus, for all the films released this year, Sunrise on the Reaping stands strong at number five among 2026 domestic openings for all studios. It’s also a big win for the stars in it — Glenn Close, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin, and Elle Fanning — as this launch represents the highest-grossing debut of their careers! Talk about blessings. The entire Hunger Games franchise box office total don officially cross $3.437 billion now, making it Lionsgate’s highest-grossing franchise ever, topping even The Twilight Saga. Na so e suppose be when a classic returns!

Fans Are Saying Yes!

The streets are talking, and they are loving Sunrise on the Reaping. The audience gave it an A- CinemaScore, matching the two Mockingjay films. For Rotten Tomatoes, the film scored a fantastic 95 percent audience approval, which is the best for the franchise! Chief film critic David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter even said the movie “delivers on emotion and brutal spectacle.” You know say e good when the critics and the fans dey agree, especially when the movie was set 24 years before the OG story, showing us a fresh angle. The audience was mostly female (67 percent), with half of them above age 25, meaning even the big mammies and papas dey enjoy the show.

This comeback is especially sweet because the previous one, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, was a major letdown. That one, which starred Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Hunter Schafer, telling the backstory of President Snow (who Ralph Fiennes plays in this new movie), started with just $44 million domestically and earned a B+ CinemaScore, which was the lowest for the entire franchise. It ended its run with $166.4 million domestically and a global sum of $361.8 million. So, for Sunrise on the Reaping to open with more than double that launch, e be like say Lionsgate really learned their lesson. Lionsgate film chief Adam Fogelson said in a statement that when you have filmmaking giants like director Francis Lawrence, producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, and the creator Suzanne Collins, you are in “enormously capable hands.” E clear say dem try this time, putting their $150 million production budget to good use!

Competition No Dey Shake Am

You know say last weekend was also when the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 video game dropped? Many people were thinking say e fit affect the movie’s box office performance, but Sunrise on the Reaping just dey flex. The film showed say real fans go always show up for their favourite franchise. Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, and Maya Hawke also featured in the new film.

Other movies for the weekend still try small. I Play Rocky, the origin story about a young Sylvester Stallone, expanded wide and got an A+ CinemaScore, pulling in $9.3 million. Even though Ebenezer, starring Johnny Depp, had a 59 percent decline, e still manage to grab $7.7 million. But for now, Sunrise on the Reaping is holding its crown.

So, for all the Hunger Games fans who thought the fire don quench, una don see say the sun is truly rising again. Abi wetin una think?