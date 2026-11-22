Movies

E be like say some film sequels just dey hit different, abi? Like The Godfather Part II and Terminator 2: Judgement Day – classics! Well, get ready to add Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus Zero to that exclusive list. This film is everything we asked for in a Godzilla movie: deep human drama, mad special effects, and of course, two giant kaiju fighting over who go scatter Japan and the whole world pass.

From Post-War Guilt to New Threats

For context, director Takashi Yamazaki no dey play. Him last Godzilla movie, Godzilla Minus One (wey drop in 2023), was a massive hit both worldwide and in Japan, where e remain one of the highest-grossing Japanese films ever. E even grab an Oscar for best visual effects. Yamazaki earlier hinted at future directions a sequel might explore, and later admitted it was a way of planting a seed for what became Godzilla Minus Zero. He wanted to take Godzilla back to its roots, setting the first film in post-war Japan and using the monster as a symbol of the nuclear trauma from the 1940s, mixed with human stories of guilt and redemption.

The first film followed Kōichi Shikishima, played by Ryunosuke Kamiki, a kamikaze pilot struggling with survivor's guilt after he didn't fight Godzilla during an attack in 1945. After that, Kōichi built a new life with Noriko (Minami Hamabe) and an orphaned baby, Akiko. But when Godzilla reappeared, Kōichi decided to fight and save the day. The film ended with Kōichi and Noriko reuniting, but Noriko had a strange black bruise, and a part of Godzilla started to regenerate – setting the stage for a comeback.

Kaiju Battle Royale: Ghidorah Enters the Chat

Godzilla Minus Zero picks up two years after the first one, with Kamiki, Hamabe, and Sae Nagatani (as Akiko) all reprising their roles. The family is just trying to live their best lives after the devastation, but kaiju wahala no dey finish. A new monster arrives via a meteorite, using its tentacles to chop local wildlife before transforming into a dragon-like creature. Sharp fans of the genre go recognize this one as Ghidorah, whose appearance was teased for long in the trailers.

Before you know it, Kenji Noda (Hidetaka Yoshioka), the Oga with the wavy gray hair who heads the Large-Scale Disaster Response Bureau, is looking for Kōichi's help. His team, with meteorologist Makoto Aoyama (Masami Nagasawa), can track Ghidorah's movements, but they're clueless on how to defeat it. No spoilers, but trust us, a regenerated Godzilla go eventually show face to join the party.

Human Heart, Monster Fight

Yamazaki stuck with the classic Godzilla vibe, giving us a film that feels like the old-school movies but with mad 21st-century visual effects. With a bigger budget, he went all out, and the film was even shot specifically for IMAX – you need to see it in that format, no cap! Ghidorah, for example, switches into its famous three-headed King Ghidorah form after a bombing attack, with a new superpower: a "gravity beam" that can levitate houses and even Godzilla itself before dropping them! The kaiju-on-kaiju battle is proper spectacular.

Yamazaki even got to tick off a "bucket-list" special effects shot inspired by 2008's Cloverfield: Godzilla coming out of the Atlantic Ocean in front of the Statue of Liberty to cause mayhem in NYC, though it’s a dream sequence for biologist Kanji Murakami (Min Tanaka). This scene reinforces Godzilla's link to nuclear radiation and the horrors of the atomic bomb. Beyond the monsters, the human drama is still strong. Kōichi has to decide if he can risk his life again when it could leave Akiko an orphan. And Noriko is battling with Godzilla’s radioactive G-cells, a secret they've kept for fear of government experimentation. This reality adds serious emotional depth to the movie.

The film ends on a bittersweet note, and even though Yamazaki hasn't dropped hints about a third film, we’re still hoping to learn more about Noriko's connection to those G-cells. So, who's ready for another round of kaiju madness, or una go just calm down?