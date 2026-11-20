Entertainment

Behind every Naija film or TV drama we've been gushing over lately, there's a director, for real. And guess what? These Nollywood directors are not just making waves here, they're winning awards and fans well beyond Nigeria. We usually remember the actors first, no cap, but the person who works out of view, making all the creative decisions that turn a story into something we can actually watch? Na dem get the credit.

Directors shape almost everything we see on screen – from making sense of the script and steering the performers to deciding how each scene looks, sounds, and unfolds. Nollywood is aiming higher now, producing better-quality work and reaching audiences abroad. The filmmakers leading these projects are now just as vital to the industry’s story as the celebrities we see on camera. Some have dedicated decades to turning Nigerian books and history into cinema, others are bagging international acclaim, and some have moved from banging music videos to full-blown feature films. Trust us, these five filmmakers below deserve your attention, because they're doing the most!

The OGs and The Global Shakers

If you want to dive into the literary and cultural foundations of modern Nigerian cinema, Tunde Kelani is your go-to. Baba studied at the London Film School after gathering experience in still imaging and broadcasting. As the founder of Mainframe Films, he’s spent decades converting Nigerian books, theatre productions, and historical events into timeless films. His range as a filmmaker is crystal clear from titles like Ti Oluwa Nile, Koseegbe, O Le Ku, Saworoide, Thunderbolt: “Magun”, The Narrow Path, Maami, Dazzling Mirage, Ayinla, and Cordelia. He’s gotten plenty of praise at festivals and award ceremonies over the years. In fact, for Cordelia, his screen adaptation of a literary work, he was shortlisted for Best Director at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

Then there's Akinola Davies Jr., who has bridged international festival platforms and local Nollywood success like no other. His short film Lizard took home the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival! After that gbas gbos, he penned and helmed his first feature, My Father's Shadow, alongside his sibling Wale Davies. This drama became the earliest Nigerian feature selected for the Official Selection at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a Special Mention for the Caméra d'Or. It didn't stop there; it later won Best Director at the British Independent Film Awards and Breakthrough Director at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. The winning streak continued into 2026, when he won a BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer, then scooped both Best Director and Best Overall Movie at the 2026 AMVCAs. Talk about a global icon!

From Visuals to Big Screens

Kemi Adetiba started her career directing iconic music videos for heavyweights like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, and Banky W before she switched lanes to the big screen and online streaming services. In cinemas, The Wedding Party set new box office records under her direction. She then dropped the crime drama King of Boys, followed by its sequel King of Boys: The Return of the King, and the television programme To Kill a Monkey. Her quick pacing, bold cast choices, and unique signature look always keep her visible at events like The Headies, the City People Entertainment Awards, and the AMVCAs. We stan a queen who knows how to make magic!

And who can forget Dammy Twitch (Apampa Oluwadamilola Owolabi)? For years, he directed eye-catching videos for the likes of Davido, Burna Boy, and Omah Lay. He finally dropped his first feature film as a director in May 2026 with the romcom Call of My Life. Uzoamaka Power and Andrew Yaw Bunting led the cast, with a serious backup squad including Zubby Michael, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, and Broda Shaggi. The film’s takings in Nigerian cinemas went beyond ₦900 million, making it one of Nollywood’s top earners in 2026! It also clinched the Favourite Feature Narrative Audience Award at the 2026 BlackStar Film Festival. His sharp sense of composition, colour, and rhythm, perfected in music visuals, now breathes life into his screen storytelling. This guy is quickly emerging as a fresh voice among Nollywood directors that film fans absolutely need to watch.

The Actor Who Calls the Shots

Many of us first recognise Daniel Etim Effiong as a familiar face, a regular lead in Nollywood films and popular streaming titles. But hold on, what he does behind the lens is just as important to his career! He studied film at AFDA in South Africa and got his grounding working on short films and television episodes before moving up to feature-length projects with the suspense film The Herd. That first feature earned him nominations for Best Director and for Best Debut Feature Film by a Director at the 2026 Africa Movie Academy Awards. The Herd itself won three AMAA prizes and got nine AMVCA nominations, one of which was for Best Director. Multi-talented much? He's proof that sometimes the person you see on screen is also the genius behind it!

So, next time you're vibing to a Nollywood movie, make sure you know who the director is. They are the real architects of the magic, what do you think?