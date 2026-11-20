Entertainment

Nigerian content creator Kuye Adegoke, popularly known as Egungun of Lagos, and Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy have reunited at an event in Lekki, Lagos. Their latest meeting has grabbed everyone’s attention, stirring up fresh interest in the vibe between these two, who have met plenty times before.

Egungun rose to fame with his unique street interviews, celebrity encounters and an engaging approach to entertainment content. He has built a strong presence in Nigeria’s digital media space with his energetic style. We remember his last big moment with Burna Boy in 2025, when he got to interview the singer inside his black Rolls-Royce. That moment gave social media a proper glimpse of Burna Boy outside his usual stage performances and public appearances, you know, the real-real.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, is still one of Africa’s biggest music stars, known worldwide with a Grammy Award and plenty successful albums under his belt. Even though they work in different corners of the creative industry, their repeated link-ups always get fans and followers talking.

This latest reunion in Lekki just adds another chapter to their public story. Their repeated interactions have drawn interest among fans and followers.