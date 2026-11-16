German-Nigerian Film Workshop: Nollywood’s Global Takeover Has Begun!

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Nigeria’s film game is about to hit different levels as the German-Nigerian Nollywood Workshop enters a whole new phase, fully committed to international co-productions. We're talking emerging filmmakers from Naija and Germany linking up to make magic, and it’s already looking like a blockbuster move.

The workshop, which Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg first kicked off in 2022, has been about connecting fresh talent across borders. Now, with a sweet three-year funding package from the German Federal Foreign Office, stretching from 2026 to 2028, things are getting real. This renewed backing isn't just for making small films; it’s geared towards building solid creative relationships and pushing bigger international film co-productions. Imagine the kind of bangers we're about to see!

“ÀYÀNBÍSÍ”: The Film Wey Don Land

The 2026 edition of this workshop already dropped a short film called ÀYÀNBÍSÍ, and trust us, it sounds like pure fire. The film had its premiere at the German Consulate General in Lagos on Friday, November 6, 2026, and it’s a whole mood. The workshop brought together 12 emerging filmmakers – six from Nigeria, five from Germany, and one from Namibia – all collaborating on this project. From directing to cinematography, production, and editing, everybody brought their A-game.

The story of ÀYÀNBÍSÍ? Deep! It’s a culturally rooted narrative that dives into religious faith, ancestral traditions, family expectations, and what it means to be a woman. The film follows Gregoria, a Catholic nun born Ayanbisi, who suddenly finds out her dying father wants her to take over as a traditional Yoruba drummer. Talk about gbas gbos! She’s caught between her spiritual calling, family duties, and cultural roots, facing serious questions about who she is, where she belongs, and her freedom. This kind of story? Chef's kiss!

Nigerian filmmaker Amanda Chioma Madumere and German filmmaker Richard Beck co-directed the film, with Dimeji Ogunranti penning the screenplay. Ifeoluwa Akowonjo and Antonia Thurner held it down as producers, while Jonathan Miehlich was the creative producer. A proper international dream team, if you ask us.

Why This Collab Is A Big Deal

This year’s workshop also made a major move by shifting production activities to Lagos, our very own film hub and the undisputed home of Nollywood. Senior Lecturer Mark Szilagyi, speaking on the workshop’s new direction, highlighted how international co-productions throw open doors to new markets, bring fresh creative ideas, and create stories that resonate with different cultures. He stressed the workshop’s commitment to making sure Nigerian and German filmmakers can continue building projects together. We love to see it!

Prof. Andreas Bareiß, the Managing Director of Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, said hosting the workshop in Lagos was super valuable for the German students. He couldn't help but shout out the energy and inspiration of the Nollywood industry. You already know! Plus, participants got hands-on experience with top-tier international film technology, thanks to German manufacturer ARRI, who brought their ARRI ALEXA 35 Xtreme camera to the party.

Project Manager Abel Alechenu was hyped about how participants from different countries and cultures clicked and built professional and personal relationships so quickly. He rightly observed that filmmaking creates a universal language, helping everyone navigate different working styles and cultural vibes.

What's Next For Naija Film?

Beyond making films, this initiative is also hooking up one Nigerian participant with an educational exchange opportunity to attend the International Class at Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in Ludwigsburg, Germany, in 2028. Talk about leveling up!

With its solid new funding, this initiative is set to strengthen the creative ties between Nigeria and Germany. It’s opening up even more opportunities for professional growth, international financing, distribution, and overall film production. The premiere of ÀYÀNBÍSÍ isn't just about a short film; it’s proof that Nigeria's rich cultural narratives and insane talent are making waves globally, positioning Nollywood as a major player in worldwide cinematic collaborations. Who’s ready for Nollywood to take over the world, one collab at a time?