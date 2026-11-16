Oga Bello: 'I No Proud Of Marrying Many Wives,' Warns His Children Against Polygamy

Entertainment

Adebayo Salami, the legendary Nollywood actor, filmmaker, film producer, and director, known to almost every Nigerian home as Oga Bello, don ginger serious discussion. Baba don come out to talk his mind for one interview on African A-List, and e be like say the veteran no dey hold anything back, especially on top the mata of polygamy.

Oga Bello's Verdict on Polygamy

For real, Oga Bello open up say even with all his achievements, marrying many wives is something he's not proud of. Imagine that! He confess say for some periods, him dey feel uncomfortable with the size of his family. You fit picture the kind wahala wey go dey? But as time go on, he come to terms with the situation, accepting it as his destiny, like say na God arrange am for him.

But make nobody misunderstand am o! While he accepted his own fate, Baba Adebayo Salami no dey encourage am for him children. In fact, he dey regularly advise his pikin dem make dem no even think of following his footsteps to have polygamous homes. He say the reason na say his children's destiny no be the same as that of Bello. Talk about a cautionary tale!

And it no just stop there. He went further to throw serious warnings about the dangers of marrying two or three wives. According to Oga Bello, our mothers from the last generations really tried, indicating say the struggle was real even back then. He even added say the children of this generation are worse. Wetin be him point? Maybe say modern women no go tolerate all that gbas gbos? Or say modern men no get the liver for multiple households? E be like say he just dey tell us to shine our eye!

Marriage Wahala: Men vs. Women

Still for the same African A-List interview, Oga Bello shifted gears to talk about the general challenges men dey face for marriages. And guess wetin be the major issue for most marriages? Cheating, according to Baba! He pointed out say women tend to focus more on their husbands’ unfaithfulness pass any other shortcomings the men fit get.

Him yarn say women give men a lot of problems, while men no really give women problems. Chai! Omo! It seems like fidelity is the number one thing for our women, forget say husband dey pay bills or dey loyal for other areas. Na deep observation be that o!

Reflections and Health Updates

Beyond the marriage gist, Oga Bello also took a moment to reflect on his illustrious career. He shared one sweet throwback photo of himself with his veteran colleague, Baba Wande, reminding us of their humble beginnings. He recalled how back then, when they started Theatre, it was all about passion, pure and undiluted. Him don spend five decades for this industry, and he relived those moments with another old photo of him and some of his colleagues from their prime, expressing gratitude for unending blessings. For the legend, actors don't really retire; they only get tired. Na strong word wey dey carry weight for him experience be that!

On a more personal note, Oga Bello had also opened up before about his health journey, revealing say he don dey battle hypertension for more than forty years. He noted say old age naturally comes with various health challenges, and he don accept his own situation. But his prayer now na for God's grace to enjoy the rest of his life in good health. We join him dey pray for long life and good health, abeg!

And the love for Oga Bello no dey dull. At his movie premiere and 60-year celebration in the industry, the iconic Sola Sobowale, aka Toyin Tomato, paid him a heartfelt tribute. She publicly credited Oga Bello for all him support over the years, saying he helped her get to where she is today. Mama Sola praised the legend for being a true man of action, substance, and giving. Na true legend dey get this kind respect!

So, whether na marriage advice, career wisdom, or just life lessons, Oga Bello always get something profound to share. Wetin you think about him take on polygamy and the marriage wahala he talked about?