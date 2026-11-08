Nancy Isime finally steps into her Executive Producer shoes with "Loving Itohan"!

Entertainment

Nancy Isime, the actress we all know and love, has finally made her debut as an executive producer with the film "Loving Itohan". The movie, produced through her own company, NIP Studios, entered cinemas nationwide on 6 November 2026.

This move is a huge one for a star of her level, showing say our top talents no longer want to just act – they want a piece of the pie and to be involved in the big decisions, from story selection to casting and even how the film is sold. It's a proper power move, and we love to see it!

"Loving Itohan" is a collaboration with GREOH Studios, the studio founded by the filmmaker behind "Gangs of Lagos". GREOH, founded by Jade Osiberu, has built its name on bold, audacious stories of every kind, from comedy and action to crime and drama. In 2022, she became the first talent in Africa to sign an overall deal with Prime Video. This collaboration also shows Osiberu's consistent support for fresh talents, like Kayode Kasum and Loukman Ali, and now, the director Orobosa Ikponmwen.

The film itself starts like your typical love story but quickly dives deeper into themes of grief, family, and the kind of love that can survive deep loss. These themes resonate well in Nigeria today, where many families face serious pressures and a lot of things go unsaid. With Nancy Isime and Uzor Arukwe leading the show, supported by new face Obehi Aburime and sharp cinematography, this film is exactly the kind of movie people will tell their friends to go and watch.

Even though Nigerian box office numbers are growing – they hit N15.64 billion in 2025 and are projected to pass N20 billion this year – audiences are becoming more selective because ticket prices are rising. So, a film really lives or dies by word of mouth.

This is just the beginning for Nancy Isime and NIP Studios. We can't wait to see what other bangers they have cooking. Who else is rushing to the cinema to catch this one?