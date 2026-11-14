Mwijaku begs Davido to settle TSh2.5 billion wahala with Diamond Platnumz

Entertainment

Tanzanian media personality Mwijaku, whose real name is Mwemba Burton, don publicly call on Nigerian music superstar Davido to help him sort out serious gbas gbos with fellow artist Diamond Platnumz. The drama exploded after Diamond Platnumz’s legal team demanded a whopping TSh2.5 billion, which is roughly $1 million, and a retraction of statements Mwijaku made, all by 18 November 2026.

The Wahala Blows Up

This whole matter is currently at the demand-letter stage, meaning Diamond’s lawyers have made their demands but no court case has officially been filed. If Mwijaku no retract or settle by the deadline, Diamond’s team fit carry the matter to court proper. The demand letter, which Mwijaku received on 4 November 2026, is seeking the TSh2.5 billion as compensation for alleged defamation, leaking confidential information, and damaging both Diamond Platnumz's reputation and his Wasafi brand. It gave Mwijaku 14 days to retract or correct his disputed statements.

Reacting to the demand, Mwijaku posted “NIMEKWISHA,” which na Swahili for “I am finished.” He also said he had tried to reach Diamond by telephone and text without success. The media personality then shared screenshots on 11 November of a private Instagram message he sent to Davido, hoping for an intervention.

The Koko of Mwijaku's Claims and Diamond's Clapback

The allegations causing all this wahala stem from remarks Mwijaku made on his Instagram show, “18 za DC”. One of his claims questioned whether Zuchu’s newly acquired Bentley truly belonged to her. He then took it further, alleging that a car dealer had told him Diamond bought the luxury whip for TSh700 million, paid fully in cash. Mwijaku also reportedly claimed that Diamond Platnumz’s grand airport reception in Uganda was entirely staged, with crowds allegedly paid just to create an impression of massive popularity.

Not stopping there, Mwijaku further alleged that Diamond had somehow lowered his standing by approaching Davido for another music collaboration, claiming that Davido had imposed very strict conditions on their partnership. Of course, all these are just Mwijaku’s allegations and not established facts, and dem be the core of what Diamond’s lawyers dey vex about.

Diamond Platnumz’s lawyers dismissed the claims as false, fabricated and without any factual foundation. They specifically denied that the singer ever negotiated or demanded a staged airport reception. This official denial shows say the claims are seriously contested, and until a court decides, nothing is settled.

Davido's Visit: The Perfect Backdrop

Mwijaku’s appeal to Davido came at a very strategic time, against the backdrop of a fresh new partnership between Diamond Platnumz and Davido. OBO himself arrived in Tanzania on 10 November, and na Diamond Platnumz and his wife Zuchu personally welcomed him at Julius Nyerere International Airport. Diamond reportedly used his Rolls-Royce, while Zuchu received Davido's wife, Chioma, in a Bentley.

These two music giants last teamed up for the “My Number One Remix” way back in 2014, a project that reportedly cost a little over $50,000 and had garnered more than 60.38 million YouTube views by 10 November 2026. This rekindled partnership is clearly a big deal, with Diamond's associate, Baba Levo, even commenting on Instagram on 10 November about TSh2.75 billion allocated for new projects with Davido, even though neither artist has officially confirmed the details. Mwijaku's claims about the collaboration conditions are part of what Diamond's lawyers dispute.

In his Instagram message to Davido, Mwijaku asked the Nigerian star to spare a few minutes to clarify the misunderstanding between him and “SIMBA,” which is Diamond's nickname. He added that he comes from a poor family and has no relative who can help him. Now, everyone dey watch to see if Davido go actually intervene, or if Mwijaku will meet the 18 November deadline without Big OBO's help. Omo, this matter get k-leg o! Davido, you fit settle this one? Make we know your thoughts!