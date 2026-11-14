Bimbo Ademoye Drags Copyright Claim Perpetrator, Says Apology Is “Complete Bullshit”

Entertainment

Nollywood actress and producer Bimbo Ademoye has outrightly rejected the apology tendered by Mr. Enemuo, the individual responsible for the copyright claim that temporarily demonetized her YouTube movie, 'My 30th Wedding'. The actress shared his apology message on her Instagram page, but her reaction shows she's far from satisfied with his story.

Bimbo Ademoye had earlier taken to her Instagram page to express her frustration with a Mr. Enemuo for claiming copyright to a song she fully owned, which led to the demonetization of her YouTube movie, 'My 30th Wedding'. She offered a hefty N1 million reward for anyone who could locate him. She later updated fans that the issue was resolved, but promised to find the perpetrator, expressing thanks to everyone who showed concern.

Mr. Enemuo's Apology and His 'Good Intentions'

In his apology, Mr. Enemuo tried to explain himself, claiming his intention was just to help promote the “beautiful sound” to a wider audience, not to infringe on her rights. He even mentioned that the distribution platform was the one that triggered a Content ID claim. According to him, he had taken full responsibility and already removed the song from all streaming platforms. Sounds like he was trying to clean house, abi?

Bimbo Ademoye Calls It “Complete Bullshit”

But Bimbo wasn't having any of it! She called the apology “complete bullshit,” no cap. The filmmaker stated that she had to take multiple deep breaths and count to ten to calm down, but she's “still very angry!” She found it absolutely ridiculous that someone with only 250 subscribers would claim he wanted to help her reach a wider audience, especially when she’s sitting pretty with almost two million subscribers. The math just no dey balance.

She grilled him on why he specifically targeted the song she didn’t properly copyright, instead of the viral track by Hammerboi. Bimbo suggested he probably thought she was an easy target, someone he could easily exploit. She demanded to know why he tried to claim her earnings and monetize her content, after all the talk of “helping” her reach a wider audience.

A Stern Warning: “I Am Not That Nice At All!”

Bimbo Ademoye didn't stop there. She issued a heavy warning to Mr. Enemuo, making it clear that she is “not as nice as people think,” especially when it comes to her hard work. She vowed to make an example out of him. In her own words, straight from her Instagram:

“Mr Enemuo, while I see your apology, I call complete bullshit ! I took multiple breaths and I've counted 1-10 multiple times to ensure I calm down and not say anything out of pocket but guess what, I'm still very angry! You claimed you wanted to help me reach a wider audience, I'm not sure you thought that statement through, you wanted to use your 250 subscribers to help me reach a wider audience with my almost 2 million subscribers? You specifically took the song i didn't properly copyright of all the songs in the movie , why didn't you take hammerboi's song, if anything that's the viral one I'd have loved to go even more viral song, let me guess, because you know say Edo boy go show you sege abi. OK After you “helped me reach a wider audience ” why did you try to claim my earnings? Why did you monetise it and have me demonetized ? I have so many questions but I won't waste my time asking you, if I don't pick you up from Essex, I'd pick you up before your homecoming (I'm sure you know what I'm talking about) . But I'd make an example out of you. Don't ever take my silence for weakness, believe me when I tell you I AM NOT THAT NICE AT ALL! ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TO MY WORK. I'm on you son! It's not a threat, it's a promise.”

She also had a few choice words for critics who might say she’s just looking for clout or that she’s careless with her copyrights. Bimbo mentioned that the last 3 slides of her post were screenshots of people begging her after she had their channels taken down because she had put a copyright on all her projects. She warned them not to open their beak to say trash that they definitely could not say if she were standing in front of them.

So, if you thought Bimbo Ademoye was all sweet smiles, think again! She no dey carry last when it comes to her hustle. Wahala for who wan try her patience, abi? No be small tin!