E-Money says celebrity boxing is the next big thing, and he wants to fight

Entertainment

Music executive and businessman Emeka Okonkwo, wey una sabi as E-Money, don drop a big declaration: celebrity boxing na the new oil wey dey flow for entertainment. On Tuesday, for an interview, the businessman yarn say this sport, wey nobody dey look before for Naija, don finally catch everybody's eye. E-Money dey sure say e go soon be the biggest thing for your screens.

Talk true, who thought boxing, especially with celebrities, would be the next big thing to scatter everywhere? Even E-Money himself confessed say initially, e no dey too interested. But sha, when they brought him into the mix, everything changed and he got deeply interested. He said: "In fact, this is the next big thing in entertainment."

So, how does this celebrity boxing thing work, for those who just dey hear am? E-Money, wey be one of the main brains behind the "Chaos in the Ring" celebrity boxing series, don reveal the whole gist. According to him, the series is the next big thing in entertainment, with a new fight scheduled for December that will feature top-tier celebrities. We dey expect our favourite stars to trade blows and show us their fighting spirit, not just their latest drip.

Balmoral Entertainment, the body wey hold the right to announce the participant names, still dey keep things under wraps for now. But trust us, if E-Money dey involved, you know say e no go be small jazz.

E-Money no just dey talk the talk from the sidelines, o. He dey ready to enter the ring himself! He openly threw a challenge, asking anyone wey think say their level match his own to step forward and fight him. Omo, who get liver to collect breakfast from E-Money? That one go be serious showdown! You go need plenty juju for that kind of match, no cap.

This celebrity boxing trend no be today o, e don dey catch fire for a while now. Plenty celebrities and internet personalities don already jump on the bandwagon. Think about the likes of Portable, Speed Darlington, Charles Okocha, Carter Efe, Nkechi Blessing, and Phyna. These people don already show us say when it comes to entertainment and content, no dull moment, and the fans love it. The drama for the boxing ring almost dey sweet like BBNaija reunion, but with real punches!

So, if E-Money say celeb boxing go dominate, wetin una think? Are you ready for the ultimate celebrity showdowns, or will this trend just be another passing phase?