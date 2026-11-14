Burna Boy dey collect serious bag for 'No Sign of Weakness' tour!

Entertainment

Our very own African Giant, Burna Boy, don really show them say 'no sign of weakness' when it comes to him bank account! Him 'No Sign of Weakness' world tour don rake in a massive $9.09 million from just seventeen reported shows alone. According to Touring Data, a trusted concert box-office tracker wey get almost three million followers on X, Odogwu sold a whopping 101,301 tickets for these shows across North America and Oceania. This kind money ehn, e go make you wonder if Odogwu dey sleep for studio or bank vault! Imagine the kind flex!

And that's not even all o, because the tour had twenty-one shows in total, meaning four dates still dey pending for places like Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, and Orlando. We go dey wait to see how those ones burst the charts too! On average, each reported show pulled in about $534,522 and sold almost six thousand tickets, with loyal fans shelling out an average of $89.70 per ticket to catch the African Giant live. This tour, as you know, na to ginger him eighth studio album, also titled 'No Sign of Weakness,' which dropped for July 2025.

Burna Boy, the Grammy winner who snatched an award for 'Twice as Tall' in 2021 and made history as the first African artist to headline a UK stadium in London in 2023, continues to make us proud on the global stage. Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu in Port Harcourt, he's definitely one of Africa's highest-earning musicians, always making sure he's well-represented and the culture is global.

North America: Where the Money Padi Live?

The North American leg of the tour, with thirteen reported shows across twelve venues, brought in about $5.96 million from 70,355 tickets. The vibes for North America started on November 12, 2025, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and wrapped up with two back-to-back nights at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on December 17 and 18, 2025. Talk about finishing strong!

Those Toronto shows were the real cash cows, grossing $1.2 million from 13,227 tickets! Na there the real money dey flow like river. Capital One Arena in Washington came next with $792,493, then UBS Arena at Belmont Park, New York, with $727,668. New York fans showed serious love, selling 90% of seats there – that's the strongest rate in North America, we commend una commitment!

But let's be honest, not every stop was a full house. Some places like Red Rocks only sold 35% of its tickets, bringing in $211,116, while Oakland Arena wasn't far behind at 37%. Even though Oakland had the highest average ticket price in North America at about $122, the seats still no full. Houston's Toyota Center filled 44% of its capacity for $263,243, and Atlanta's State Farm Arena also grossed $290,714 from just over five thousand tickets. Overall, across all the North American shows, Burna Boy managed to fill about 60% of the roughly 117,000 seats that were up for grabs. Not bad, but we expect more from Odogwu's fans sha, especially for the African Giant!

Oceania: Odogwu Takes Over Down Under

The four-show leg in Oceania, which happened in October 2025, was a different vibe entirely! It pulled in about $3.12 million from 30,946 tickets, with an average ticket price of $100.94 – the highest for the entire tour! The show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney was the real MVP, raking in $1.12 million. This made Burna Boy the first African artist ever to gross more than $1 million from a single concert in that region. Na serious flex be that, talk about making history! In fact, that Oceania leg became the highest-grossing tour by an African artist in Oceania, according to Touring Data. Burna Boy dey really conquer new territories, no be small thing.

This isn't Burna Boy's first rodeo with big numbers, though. Him previous North American tour, the 'I Told Them' tour in 2024, also showed him power, grossing approximately $11.66 million from about 124,706 tickets across sixteen cities. That tour even had a monster night at Boston's TD Garden in March 2024, pulling in $1.59 million, which was the highest gross for a single arena concert by an African artist in the U.S. E be like say Burna Boy no dey ever disappoint when it comes to stacking that paper. The man sabi him work and him fans sabi show love. Who dey breet, if not Odogwu?