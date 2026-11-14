Asake Don Lock Down Top 20 With Five Albums, E Choke!

Entertainment

Omo, Asake no dey ever carry last! Our favourite Mr. Money With The Vibe just proved he's built different, holding down five of his projects in the top 20 album charts on Apple Music Nigeria and TurnTable. This man's catalogue get serious depth, no be small thing! It's clear say his consistency and the power of his older jams are giving everyone else a run for their money.

Levels to the Charts!

According to ChartStats' reading from yesterday, November 13, five of Asake's releases were chilling comfortably in Apple Music Nigeria's top 20. We're talking M$NEY at a solid No. 4 and his recent M$NEY Live in London (Spotify Live) right there at No. 5. Then Work Of Art came in at No. 12, Mr. Money With The Vibe at No. 14, and Lungu Boy finishing strong at No. 17. Even Kworb’s Apple Music Nigeria album list backed it up, showing the same five projects in their top 20, though their live ranks switched up a bit. E clear say this consistency no be fluke, my people!

This kind of consistency no just happen overnight sha. ChartStats already saw these same five projects chilling in the top 20 on November 12, just the day before. Back then, the live album was sixth, while Work Of Art, Mr. Money With The Vibe, and Lungu Boy were holding down Nos. 13, 17, and 19 respectively. This one-day comparison just confirms say the boy dey steady on the charts, not necessarily say him dey shoot up or fall down long-term. Na pure continuity we dey see!

And guess what? TurnTable's latest Official Top 100 Albums chart, from way back October 23 to 29, also had five Asake projects running things in its top 20. For them, M$NEY was flexing at No. 3, Work Of Art at No. 10, and Mr. Money With The Vibe at No. 12. M$NEY Live in London (Spotify Live) was No. 13, and Lungu Boy rounded it off at No. 20. So, no be only Apple Music dey feel the boy; TurnTable too confirms the consistent run with his widespread footprint!

TurnTable even broke it down for us, showing how long these projects have been holding it down on the charts. M$NEY has spent 26 weeks, Work Of Art a whopping 176 weeks, and Mr. Money With The Vibe, for an incredible 209 weeks! The live album has 14 weeks, and Lungu Boy don do 116 weeks. These numbers are pure testament to how much people still dey jam his older projects; they are not just here for a minute!

Live Album Gist

One thing we gats really talk about is the live recording. InterSpace Daily reported that it was released alongside a concert film in July. Seeing M$NEY Live in London (Spotify Live) ranking so high, right next to the studio album on Apple Music yesterday, shows say both projects are loud and clear, with separate visibility. E just dey sweet to see the range! But let's be honest, we no fit know from these ranks alone whether this live version added new listeners, made existing fans stream more of his other jams, or totally changed how people consume the original studio album. The charts na just the surface, my gee!

Beyond the Numbers

Now, while we dey hail Asake, the charts no dey tell us everything o. It's tempting to think say five placements means five equal audiences, but that no be the case. Number four no mean say e get the same audience or streams as number 17. And an album chart no dey disclose which specific tracks or editions are truly bursting brains or how much money these projects dey actually pull. Also, no be say the overlap between Apple and TurnTable creates a combined market share; them get different ways of counting and different windows. So, for the real gist, Asake's team go need their platform data to know wetin dey truly sup. Like which tracks are sustaining the older projects, how much listening comes from returning fans, and if the live recording actually brings new listeners to the studio release. Public chart positions na just hint, no be the full story or proof say a particular marketing tactic worked.

This broad footprint, where several separate titles remain visible, is a big deal for Nigerian artist teams. It shows that a whole campaign can move towards a live show while older projects still shine. That kind of visibility is gold for a manager, giving them reason to really dig into which recordings listeners keep coming back to.

But one thing we know for sure is that Asake has newly announced a Lagos concert for December 20, which gives the album campaign a coming live date. The chart pattern just dey show say his music still dey hot and visible, not necessarily how many tickets him don sell yet. We go wait for fresh TurnTable charts and Apple Music updates after this week’s new releases enter the rankings to see how things dey play out.

But for real, having five projects in both top 20s? Asake is truly showing us say him catalogue get serious staying power, making catalogue depth the week's clearest signal around him. Which of his projects are you still jamming like say tomorrow no dey?