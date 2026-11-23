Entertainment

For twenty whole years, when people dey yarn about how Afrobeats blow up and become the global sound, dem go always point finger at Lagos. Like say na only Eko city get the magic touch, the sole incubator where genius musicians sabi grow. And to be fair, nobody dey argue say Lagos no be the oga patapata for music business and commercial hub for Naija entertainment. But if we decide to go deep small, beyond the surface noise, you go quickly see say the real, solid foundation for Nigeria's creative economy na actually our rich regional diversity. And guess who been dey hold this diversity down, making sure it shines bright? Na MTN, the big telecommunications company. For two straight decades, dem no just siddon look; dem jump inside the hustle, aggressively pouring money and effort into grassroots talent-development platforms. These platforms were like gold mines, carefully scouting and nurturing superstars, not just from Lagos, but from all the geopolitical fringes of the country.

MTN's Grassroots Game-Changer

This MTN move, my people, na pure genius, no cap. Dem intentionally create opportunities for raw talent, spreading them out across Nigeria. Think about legacy platforms like Project Fame – that show no dey play! It ensured that our national sound wasn't just a Lagos thing, but a proper 'pepper dem' blend, deeply representative of the different sounds and cultures from all over. This deliberate regional inclusion didn't just give people a platform; it empowered talents. Imagine folks like Niniola, Iyanya, Chidinma, Praiz, Chike and Johnny Drille. All of them carried their unique local flavours straight to the mainstream, blending seamlessly into that rich, diverse sound we now globally recognise as modern Afrobeats. It's like a pot of delicious jollof rice, but every ingredient comes from a different state, making the taste out of this world!

Our Stars Still Shining Bright

And these MTN-backed stars? Ah, dem no dey fall hand at all. Their enduring relevance is clear for all to see, evident in their massive current digital footprints and in the industry demand for them. Na proof say the early investment don pay off big time. Take Chike, for instance. My guy's trajectory from a reality TV contestant to a continental sensation is a direct testament to the power of that early-stage corporate investment. In mid-November 2026, music executive Don Jazzy jumped on his Instagram to unveil "Together," a major collaborative project wey feature Chike. This move no just be small thing; e strongly reinforces Chike's status as a top-tier industry voice, still making waves long after his competition days. See level!

Then there's Johnny Drille, another brilliant Project Fame graduate. This one too smart, he successfully turned his distinct alternative style into pure, monetised success. And let's be honest, that one no be small feat for a pop-dominated market where everybody dey rush the next banger. Over the two months before the source was published, the guy don hold down his massive 1.7 million Instagram followers with an incredible engagement rate, all thanks to his super engaging live digital concerts. E just show say artists discovered through MTN's developmental pipelines no just shine small small; their commercial viability dey for the long run.

And the talent pipeline never dry, o! Niniola and Praiz, two other heavyweights from that era, too dey tease us with gist of their highly anticipated studio returns. This just shows say MTN's efforts are not a one-off; the talent tap never stop running, continuously churning out fresh sounds and keeping the industry alive.

Decentralising the Afrobeats Empire

The socio-economic impact of all this continuous corporate investment by MTN? My G, e dey profound, even pass wetin you fit imagine. By deliberately spotlighting regional talents, giving them a national stage, and injecting multi-million naira investments directly into grassroots discovery, MTN didn't just find stars; dem transform local heroes into national icons. More importantly, dem effectively decentralized Nigeria's creative economy. Instead of everything centering on Lagos, this strategy showed that fire talent fit come from anywhere in Naija. As Nigeria dey look into the future of our entertainment sector and how to push Afrobeats even further globally, sustained investments from corporate giants like MTN remain the most critical catalyst. Na dem go help carry the next generation of regional sounds, the undiscovered gems from every state, straight to the global stage. It's time we start giving them their flowers for real.