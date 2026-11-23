Entertainment

Before some of our faves became the heavyweights we sabi today, crushing roles and making our timelines pop, dem don dey hustle since dem small! No be small thing o. Imagine stepping in front of the camera before you sabi spell 'Nollywood' – pure ginger! We're talking proper child stars who grew up on our screens, from tiny tots to industry giants. E get levels, and we're here for the journey!

Genevieve Nnaji

She didn't just wake up and become a Nollywood icon, o! Na long journey she take. She was already gracing our screens at eight years old, starring in the OG soap opera, Ripples, back in 1988. Before you knew it, she was everywhere – even selling Omo detergent and Pronto beverage in commercials. Talk about a veteran who knows her stuff!

Her jump to film came with Most Wanted in 1998, and from there? Gbam! She cemented her place as one of the most influential actresses. But wait, there’s more! She didn’t stop at acting; she went global by directing Lionheart, which made history as Nigeria’s first film acquired by Netflix. It was Nigeria's submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards, although it was eventually disqualified. Her journey from small screen tot to international filmmaker? Na serious goals!

Regina Daniels

Another one who started before we knew what was happening is Regina Daniels. Omo, this babe entered Nollywood at age seven with Marriage of Sorrow! But for real, it was Miracle Child and other childhood flicks that truly made her a familiar face. And unlike some child stars who just disappear, Regina switched up to adult roles like a pro. She dey play!

She was in plenty films, like Dumebi in School, and no be only acting o. She dey produce films and dabble in business too. Then, in 2019, she married businessman and politician Ned Nwoko, and poof! Instant social media supernova. From playing innocent schoolgirls to becoming a major public figure and producer, Regina has truly grown with the industry. Talk about a glow up that kept us all watching!

Williams Uchemba

Before Williams Uchemba became known for his comedy skits, motivational content and philanthropic activities, he was giving us serious acting vibes as a child! He started acting in 2000, rubbing shoulders with legends like Pete Edochie, Olu Jacobs, and Ramsey Nouah. The Journey of the Dead is one of the films associated with his early career.

He even bagged the Best Kid Actor award at the 2002 Africa Movie Academy Awards for Oh My Son. Na talents full that boy from day one, especially with his comic timing and dramatic delivery. But then he switched gears, blew up on social media with his skits and charity work, before circling back to mainstream films like Sugar Rush and Merry Men 2. Williams really showed us that you can change lanes and still win big. Who dey argue that?

Sharon Ezeamaka

Sharon Ezeamaka? She was literally a baby when she started! At barely five years old, she debuted in Narrow Escape in 1997. She gained wider recognition through Dear Mother, where she played a child in a family-oriented drama. Acting alongside veterans, she just kept getting better, establishing herself as a promising young talent to watch.

She was also in Little Angel before smoothly transitioning to adult roles. Sharon didn’t just stick to acting; she explored TV presentation, modelling, and even production. And if you watched MTV Shuga, you know she still brings the fire! From small girl to industry big girl, Sharon’s journey is pure inspiration, no be lie.

Olumide Oworu

If you're a The Johnsons stan, then 'Tari' is probably the first name that comes to mind when you hear Olumide Oworu. But hold on, his acting journey began way before he was giving us trouble as Tari! He started at six, after auditioning for Everyday People, where he played Wole Johnson. Talk about a hustle!

He spent years on that show, practically growing up on set and soaking in all the experience. As he got older, he moved to other big shows like The Johnsons and even MTV Shuga. Now, he's fully in the film game, doing projects like The Men’s Club. Olumide’s transformation from a child actor to a leading man is one for the books, no cap. Which of these stars did you start watching from small pikin days?