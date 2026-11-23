Entertainment

Bidemi Olaoba don scatter everywhere again o, dropping his latest gospel banger on November 20, 2026! This track, straight outta Olaoba Nation, is exactly what we need for this gbedu season. You know how life go dey throw una curveball, but Baba Bidemi is here to remind us say no matter the wahala, we gotta keep our praise game strong, with an uplifting message of joy and thanksgiving that hits different.

The song itself? E get serious ginger! Running for three minutes and twenty-eight seconds, the song dives deep into that sweet, sweet Yoruba Alujo style. Think lively percussion, praise rhythms that will make your body just want to move, and a vibe so celebratory, you can't help but catch the spirit from the first beat. This one isn't just for church services, abeg. It’s perfect for your personal worship moment, when you just want to thank God from the bottom of your heart, or when you need that energetic praise session to scatter every bad energy from your space.

Beyond the legwork and head-nodding, the message is pure fire and absolutely timely. Bidemi Olaoba, our very own gospel singer known for his energetic Fuji-style Gospel HighLife, dey use this track tell us to consciously choose joy, even when things don hard and look impossible. He's saying dancing isn't just for show or entertainment; it’s a powerful expression of pure faith, profound gratitude, and unshakable confidence in God. Imagine, instead of letting your tough times dim your light or steal your reasons to celebrate, you just blast this song and dance like everything is already settled and victory is sure. That's the kind of unwavering spirit and energy we all need to carry through every season of life!

Baba Bidemi no dey disappoint when it comes to fusing authentic worship with our energetic African rhythms. The song just solidify his spot as the one who consistently brings that unwavering joy straight to your speakers, effortlessly blending those rich Yoruba musical influences with a message that will lift your spirit like say you drink three bottles of energy drink. It’s an offering that reminds us to keep praising, no matter what. So, if you're looking for something to ginger your spirit, boost your mood, and make you forget your worries, Bidemi Olaoba just dropped the perfect therapy for your soul. Wetin dey hold you? Go stream am now and start your dance marathon!