Entertainment

Oya, attention, geng! Our legend, 2Baba, don finally scatter everywhere with the full tracklist for his ninth studio album, and the title alone is already a whole mood. Imagine, a 15-track project set to bless our speakers tomorrow, November 27, 2026. If you thought the anticipation was high before, just wait till you hear the collabs he pulled together for this one. This album dey promise fire, no cap!

Now, for the gbedu wey sweet pass: Baba Faze is back on a 2Baba record! Yes, you read that right. Faze, his former partner in crime from the iconic Plantashun Boiz, is featured on the album. For those who sabi, Plantashun Boiz, the legendary trio 2Baba formed with Blackface in the late 1990s, gave us some of the most unforgettable tunes. Seeing Faze's name on this tracklist just hits differently, giving us all the nostalgic feels from when Nigerian music was just taking over the world. But wait, the fun no end there! 2Baba also brought in some fresh and veteran talent, with Kunmie, Fave, Mavo, Jumabee, and Magnito all making appearances. This blend of old and new school talent? We can't wait to hear the magic.

This project is a major moment for Innocent Ujah Idibia, as the 51-year-old singer steps back into the full-length album scene after a whole six years! E no easy. His last full body of work was Warriors in 2020, an album that quickly topped Nigeria's iTunes chart when it dropped. Who can forget songs like Opo with Wizkid and We Must Groove featuring Burna Boy? Those songs alone proved that 2Baba’s touch remains golden, no matter how much time passes. He’s always understood the assignment, keeping his sound fresh while staying true to his roots.

The man’s career, stretching for almost three decades, is a testament to his staying power in this ever-evolving industry. From the early days to bagging prestigious awards like Artist of the Year at the 2010 MTV Africa Music Awards and the coveted Album of the Year at the 2011 Headies for his album The Unstoppable, 2Baba has consistently defined an era. The album is more than just an album; it's another bold chapter in a career that started decades ago, showing us that true talent only gets better with age. The OG just keeps delivering, reminding everyone why he's still a force to be reckoned with.

So, tomorrow we go finally hear wetin the "Oldest Young Man" get for us. You think this album go be instant classic or just another banger?