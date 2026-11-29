Gist

Macaulay Culkin is returning as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone film, more than three decades since he last played the character on the big screen. The project is in early development at Disney’s 20th Century Studios. Culkin confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday, 22 November, sharing a screenshot of the report with the caption, “It’s true.”

Culkin is not doing this alone. Actors and writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are working on the screenplay with him. The three are also producing the film, with Rogen and Goldberg attached through their Point Grey Pictures banner. This whole thing started from an idea Culkin pitched to Disney executive David Greenbaum during the summer.

The plot and the vibes

Culkin had previously mentioned a storyline where an adult Kevin is locked out of his own house by his own child, who uses traps to keep him outside. During his A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin tour in November 2025, he described it as a story about a father trying to rebuild his relationship with his son, using the house as a metaphor for their relationship. However, it is not yet confirmed if this specific plot will be the one used in the film.

Right now, the project is still at an early stage. There is no release date, no official plot details, and no other casting announced. Rogen and Goldberg are expected to finish preparations for an original horror comedy for Universal, which they plan to direct, before they focus on Home Alone.

A bittersweet return

This comeback follows the death of Catherine O’Hara in January. O’Hara played Kevin’s mother, Kate McCallister, in the first two movies. Director Chris Columbus, who directed the 1990 original and the 1992 sequel, had expressed doubts about making another movie without O’Hara, noting that the bond between Kevin and Kate was central to the first films. Culkin himself had described O’Hara as half of Home Alone.

Looking back, the first Home Alone hit screens in November 1990 and made over $476 million worldwide. The sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, came out in 1992 with Culkin returning. The franchise later continued without him in Home Alone 3 in 1997, two TV movies, and Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ in 2021. Culkin had previously said he wasn't "completely allergic" to returning, provided the idea was right.

Let's just hope they don't make it a reboot and actually give us the adult Kevin we deserve. Who else is ready for some adult-sized traps?