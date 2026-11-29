Music

2Baba has released a new album titled Oldest Young Man, and he is starting things off with a heavy dose of truth. The introductory track, "First Of All," is a socially conscious piece where the artist blends English, Yoruba, and Nigerian Pidgin to set the mood for the entire project.

In the song, 2Baba isn't playing. He uses his lyrics to challenge mental complacency, address the gaps of inequality, and bring out the stark realities of everyday life. He basically tells us that some of what he has to say might blow our minds, provoke us, or even choke us. It is a wake-up call for anyone too comfortable with how things are running.

One of the deepest parts of the track is where he talks about freedom and mental chains. He warns that if a prisoner falls in love with his chain, he will never complain, but if that same prisoner falls in love with his master, he will never be free. He also highlights the chaos of the world, saying life is out of balance and questioning who is actually in control.

According to Arise News Entertainment, Oldest Young Man is 2Baba's ninth studio album and his first full-length project in six years, following Warriors which came out in February 2020. The album dropped on Friday, November 27, 2026, and runs for 44 minutes. 2Baba announced the release on social media, saying, "The legacy continue."

According to Tunesloaded, the project contains 15 tracks in total. After the opener, the album follows with two more tracks before the first guest appears. The project is a mix of solo efforts and collaborations with six different artists. The guests include Kunmie, Fave, Mavo, Jumabee and Magnito, each appearing on a different track.

One of the biggest highlights of the album is the track "Thank God," where 2Baba reunites with his former Plantashun Boiz bandmate, Faze. The album closes with the fifteenth and final track.

Between the social commentary on the first track and the variety of features, 2Baba is making it clear that he is still the veteran for a reason. He's giving us music that makes us think while still keeping the rhythm.