Lola Idije Dey Vex For Pipo Wey Judge Single Mamas!

Entertainment

Omo, veteran Nollywood actress Lola Idije, don drop hot take wey everybody dey feel! She stepped on the Africanlist Podcast and put it out there: make we leave women raising children without husbands alone!

According to her, e no mean say every woman just chooses to be a single mother. She stressed that some of them are forced into the situation by things they cannot control. She said not everybody will have a husband to help raise their children, so women have to carry their burden alone. She said some situations are caused by enemies or family circumstances.

Lola Idije dey vex say some people dey look down on these women just because they don't have a husband. She believes such women should even be hailed because "the fact that a woman doesn’t have a husband doesn’t mean she is a fool or does not know what she’s doing." Talk true! Wetin concern marital status with sense?

She no stop there o. Lola Idije also warned against pressuring young women to marry early. She said some people are destined to marry at 40 or 50, and asked how anyone can be sure a woman pushed at 20 will not marry the wrong person.

She also remarked that motherhood changes women, saying they become softer once they start giving birth.