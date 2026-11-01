BBNaija winner Temi Nkem: "I thought I was Sleeping Beauty!"

Entertainment

Omo, talk about defying the odds! When Temi Nkem first entered the BBNaija Season 11 house, plenty people thought this London-born Accounting and Finance student, a diaspora housemate, no go last. Critics and even some of her peers legit wrote her off, thinking someone from outside no fit win Naija's biggest reality show. The odds were seriously stacked against her.

But guess what? After 70 intense days, our girl didn't just survive; she made history! She became the youngest person ever and the first of her demographic to clinch the ultimate prize, walking away with a massive N160 million grand prize package. Now, with a sweet N90 million cash chilling securely in her bank account, Temi is finally taking in her new superstar status.

"Sleeping Beauty" with the Biggest Bag

For real, Temi herself is still a bit surprised by it all. She confessed, "I thought I was Sleeping Beauty. I thought I was sleeping a lot. Waking up, going to the arena, sleeping again. I thought you guys hated that, but it seems like you guys were still finding something. How I won still amazes me." Ah, Queen, na God do am for you! She's feeling amazing, especially because she smashed all the stereotypes. She's the first of her kind and the youngest to ever win.

Plenty people tried to discourage her because she came from abroad, telling her she had no chance of winning the ultimate prize. But with God on her side and her "Terminator fans" outside, she broke that notion and became N160 million richer in prizes. She's super grateful for the BBNaija platform, the new connections she made in the house, and even the small wins during arena tasks. Biggie and the whole production crew even showered her with so much praise – that's major!

Did she ever doubt herself inside the house? "Maybe at a few instances," she admitted, especially when other housemates started giving her certain vibes. But Temi sabi herself well well: "I am my own critic too." She always corrected herself when she felt she was "deviating from the plan" even before others noticed. Whenever self-doubt crept in, she'd just look in the mirror, speak words of confidence, and move on. Talk about a solid mental game!

Her biggest highlight was winning her first-ever BetPawa Friday Arena Night Game. For her, that was an "amazing moment" because she was questioning if she could even do it. She kept it real, saying she tried her best and won. She no dull, she just showed up and conquered!

N90 Million and Nigeria on Her Mind

So, with N90 million chilling in the bank, what’s the game plan? Our Accounting and Finance grad, who even took an extra degree called Treasury, already had her money moves sorted even before leaving Biggie’s house. "I will be investing a very big sum of my money," she declared, because she knows how to work with money and wants it to grow. We stan a financial literacy queen!

She's also going back to school to finish her university education, which is in the UK, but she can complete it online. This way, she can explore all the opportunities her new stardom has opened up. And get this: she’s planning to explore Nigeria for a minimum of two years! "See what Africa has for me. See what Nigeria has for me. Build on that. And the sky’s the limit. I got good content, good vlogs," she said. Plus, she'll support her parents with part of the money and, of course, allow herself some well-deserved personal enjoyment after 70 days in Biggie's intense house. Balance is key!

When it came to house relationships, Temi kept it straight. She initially found Barry attractive but pulled back after she felt he "was not taking enough initiative." Keivo also caught her eye when he entered the house, but she got vexed when he tried to tell her "what I should or should not do." As for Tram? She was "physically attracted to him but did not develop romantic feelings for him." According to her, she had been telling people all along that she "came for the fun," and ended up with the bag, talk about a win-win!

Her advice for other youngsters? "I want my victory to encourage young Nigerians who may feel that their background could prevent them from succeeding." She told them to do whatever they put their heart on, keep doing what they need to do and pray for everything. Preach, Queen! Your background no fit stop your shine.

Omo, Temi Nkem don show say sometimes, to sleep well fit lead you straight to the bank!