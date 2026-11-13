Lil Kesh Warns Gym Girls: Abeg, Tone It Down, I'm Celibate!

Entertainment

Lil Kesh has a playful request for women with curvy figures: tone it down, because he is trying to focus.

The rapper, famous for bangers like 'Is it because I love You?', recently shared a video on social media. In the clip, he appealed directly to women with notably curvy figures, urging them to 'tone down their physique.' He even went as far as saying they shouldn't 'distract him by making advances at him.' Imagine the pressure!

Lil Kesh made it crystal clear that he’s been on a celibacy journey for a whole seven years now and ‘is trying to focus.’ He then dropped a classic line begging, "Hello, if you know you are a gym girly and your back is looking like this, please, I'm gonna need you to tone it down. I have been celibate for 7 years; I am trying to focus; don't konjibait me." The 'konjibait' part? Too funny!

Wetin una think, gym girls, una go heed Kesh's plea and cool down the fire? Or is he just going to have to invest in a blindfold?