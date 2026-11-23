Entertainment

Our very own Nollywood favourite, Lateef Adedimeji, just dropped a tribute that warmed our hearts, celebrating his three bundles of joy as they clock seven months! Imagine the pure chaos and endless love in that house, mehn!

He took to his Instagram page on Friday, gushing over the babies with a sweet video. You know how these celebs do, always showing us the good life! The clip featured a custom sign reading "ETA (Chapter 7)," looking all kinds of adorable next to a children's toy. Definitely a vibe, pure vibes for the gram! And guess who was right there celebrating the big milestone with him? His lovely wife, actress Mo Bimpe, making it a proper family affair.

In his caption, Daddy Adedimeji poured out his deep gratitude for this incredible journey . He noted that these past seven months have been a whirlwind, filled with "little smiles, tiny milestones, beautiful chaos, endless love and memories we wish we could pause forever." Ah, that 'beautiful chaos' part? We feel that one deep! Na so it be when blessings plenty.

He proudly revealed that the arrival of his three kids, AbdulRahman, AbdulRaheem, and AbdulRakeeb, has shown him say some prayers don’t just get answered – they come with a beauty we no even fit imagine! Like, who order three blessings at once? Only God, abeg! For him and actress Mo Bimpe, watching their babies grow is their "greatest privilege," and every little milestone, na something dem no go ever take for granted.

Lateef ended his caption with "Happy 7 months to our three answered prayers @etawithlove. Daddy and Mommy loves you beyond words." See love o! It’s giving wholesome family goals, for real.

We all remember when Lateef Adedimeji, the Nigerian actor and filmmaker, and Mo Bimpe first announced the birth of their triplets in a joint Instagram post on Friday, May 1, 2026. Seven months on, and the love is clearly still overflowing. E be like say na triple blessing, triple joy, and maybe even triple the sleepless nights! But for this kind blessing, who no wan lose sleep? Big shout out to the Adedimejis! Which celeb couple are we celebrating next?