Kirk Franklin’s ‘I Am What I Am’: The Double Album with Davido, GloRilla & All The Vibes

Entertainment

Kirk Franklin, the 20-time Grammy Award winner and a legend in gospel music, has just blessed our speakers with his 14th full-length solo album, ‘I Am What I Am’. This one no be small thing at all; it’s an ambitious double-disc collection that proves gospel music can fully embrace the hottest sounds of an entire generation without losing its spiritual fire. And guess who’s on it? Our very own Nigerian superstar, Davido, alongside global heavyweights like Jelly Roll, GloRilla, and Tobe Nwigwe, plus several celebrated gospel performers. This album is a whole cruise!

Two Worlds, One Gbedu: How Kirk Franklin Did It

This ‘I Am What I Am’ project, released through Uptown Records, is cleverly split into two distinct musical experiences, giving us fourteen tracks of pure vibes. Kirk Franklin basically gives us two albums in one, each with its own unique flavour and approach to music.

The Studio Flex: Contemporary Sounds & Star Collabs

The first seven tracks on the album are all about the studio recordings. Here, Kirk Franklin dives deep into contemporary genres, embracing hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats, and modern production. This is where he brings in the unexpected and fire collaborations that showcase his creative range:

"Hope In You" with Davido: This is the album’s lead track. It brings together Franklin’s deep gospel sensibilities with Davido’s unmistakable voice, reflecting the increasingly international language of today’s popular music. No cap, this collaboration isn't just a song; it's opening another massive avenue for gospel music to reach new listeners, especially those who love Afrobeats. Davido no dey carry last, and he surely delivers!

"Free Me Tonight" with Jelly Roll: Franklin teams up with Jelly Roll for this one, a performer whose musical journey has fearlessly crossed rap, rock, and country, all while frequently addressing themes of faith, struggle, and redemption. This collaboration brings two artists with different musical histories into a powerful recording, connected by their shared willingness to confront difficult personal experiences in their art.

"This Time" with GloRilla: Prepare for another unexpected but absolutely lit partnership! Memphis rapper GloRilla delivers an energetic performance that meshes perfectly with Franklin’s signature gospel arrangements. The song cleverly interpolates Mandrill’s “Children of the Sun,” connecting the track to the adventurous funk and soul sounds of the 1970s. A chant-ready chorus provides the foundation, while GloRilla contributes powerful verses that showcase a fresh and different side of her musical personality. It's the kind of combo that shows why Franklin is so influential, even beyond the usual gospel crowds.

"It Gets Better" with Tobe Nwigwe: This track features Tobe Nwigwe, an artist known for his inventive hip-hop production combined with storytelling that’s deeply informed by personal experience and spiritual reflection. Alongside the Davido, Jelly Roll, and GloRilla collaborations, this studio collection forms a powerful showcase of how Franklin introduces his musical perspective through several different, yet equally creative, partnerships.

The Live Energy: Back to Gospel Roots

The album also includes seven electrifying live performances. This part is a full celebration of the expansive, communal sound of gospel music, bringing Kirk Franklin right back into the vibrant musical environment where his legendary reputation first developed. Expect songs like “Someday,” “It Is Well,” “Welcome In,” and “Holy,” where the emphasis is squarely on the expressive and powerful qualities of live performance.

"Thank You For Everything" with Karen Clark Sheard: This collaboration is pure fire and holds special significance. Karen Clark Sheard, a revered member of The Clark Sisters and a celebrated solo performer, has played a massive role in shaping the sound of modern gospel through her extraordinary vocal performances and influential recordings. Her collaboration with Franklin unites two incredible artists whose careers have together introduced gospel music to generations of listeners. And guess what? This song has already become a major success at gospel radio, emerging as Franklin’s fastest-growing record in that format. Talk about impact! He even performed it at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, giving this epic collaboration a prominent television debut. Its accompanying video subsequently made its broadcast debut on BET Her, extending the recording’s reach far beyond traditional gospel platforms.

"Time" with Tim Rogers: The album concludes its live performances with this track, featuring Tim Rogers. It beautifully brings the journey through various expressions of faith and musical creativity to a close.

Tradition Meets Experiment: Kirk Franklin's Legacy

This unusual and brilliant structure—placing carefully constructed studio arrangements right alongside the spontaneity of live gospel performances—gives audiences a full experience. It’s an approach that truly reflects Kirk Franklin’s considerable influence on the genre.

For more than three decades, he has been skillfully incorporating elements of contemporary Black popular music into gospel, introducing hip-hop rhythms, R&B melodies, and innovative arrangements into songs built around powerful messages of hope and spirituality. His recordings helped demonstrate that gospel could actively participate in contemporary musical conversations while still maintaining a clear connection to the cherished church traditions that inspired him.

The new album continues this exploration, celebrating the many musical influences that have shaped his illustrious career. Whether he’s working with Davido on “Hope In You,” collaborating with GloRilla on “This Time,” or sharing a powerful live performance with Karen Clark Sheard, Kirk Franklin is showing everyone how it’s done. This album is proof that you can be true to your roots and still reach for the stars. Which of these tracks are you jamming to first?