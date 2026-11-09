Kaya Scodelario and Theo James: The Gentlemen costars shut down LA in serious drip

Entertainment

Kaya Scodelario just confirmed that she's not here to play, shining brighter than a Lagos Christmas light display at a recent The Gentlemen event in Los Angeles. She was there with her costar, Theo James, and trust us, their presence was felt.

For those who don't know, Kaya Scodelario, the British actress famously known for her role as Effy Stonem in Skins and for starring in the Maze Runner films, plays the formidable Susie Glass in the popular Netflix crime drama, The Gentlemen. Theo James plays Eddie Horniman on the show. The series, created by the legendary Guy Ritchie, has been a major hit, and Netflix has already confirmed a third season.

Drip Check on Arrival

Now, let's talk about the main attraction – Kaya's outfit! Forget 'turning heads,' this woman practically broke necks with her stunning, eye-catching white gown. Stepping out at Netflix's The Gentlemen FYC event at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood on Saturday, November 7, Kaya wasn't just dressed; she was styled. The floor-length creation by Stella Hanan was a masterpiece, featuring a perfectly fitted, strapless bodice that hugged her frame just right. But the real showstopper? The cascading layers of delicate white fringe that flowed down, creating a dramatic, textured silhouette that moved with every step she took. It wasn't just a dress; it was a statement.

To complement such a powerful ensemble, Kaya kept her accessories subtle but classy. She opted for delicate drop earrings and a simple bracelet, allowing the gown to truly shine. Her long brunette hair was styled in glamorous waves, falling effortlessly over one shoulder, adding to that 'old Hollywood' vibe she was giving. And to top it all off, her makeup was on point: defined eyes that pierced through, and a bold red lip that added a much-needed splash of vibrant color to the otherwise pristine white look. No dull moments here, abeg!

Theo James, her costar, wasn't left out of the style memo either. He looked equally sharp, rocking a sleek dark suit paired with a matching shirt and a tastefully patterned tie. Together, they looked like royalty, proving that The Gentlemen cast knows how to deliver both on screen and on the red carpet.

The Gentlemen Back in Business

This glamorous appearance was a reunion for the duo, celebrating their Netflix crime drama, which returned for its second season in September. For those still catching up (what are you waiting for, biko?), the show follows Theo's character, Eddie Horniman, who inherits his family's huge country estate. The twist? This beautiful estate is actually home to a super lucrative criminal empire. That's where Kaya's character, the glamorous and formidable Susie Glass, comes in. She's the one who helps Eddie navigate this dangerous world of organized crime, showing him the ropes and maybe even some tricks.

The series has really clicked with viewers, becoming a proper hit for Netflix. And because we can't get enough of the drama, Netflix has already given the green light for a third season! Filming for the upcoming installment is already underway, taking places in some cool locations like the UK and Morocco. And guess what? We're going to see some fresh, famous faces joining the cast, including none other than Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, and Robert Carlyle. This means more action, more twists, and definitely more reasons to clear our schedules.

Kaya's Journey: From Skins to Stardom (and Real Life)

Beyond her current The Gentlemen success, Kaya's journey to fame started early. She first caught our attention as a teenager, playing the iconic Effy Stonem in the popular British drama Skins. From there, she went on to achieve international recognition with the Maze Runner movie franchise, cementing her status as a global star. Her career highlights also include sharing the screen with Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017 and starring in the 2019 thriller Crawl. She's definitely been on our screens for a minute, doing big things.

Away from the cameras, Kaya is a dedicated mother to her two children, whom she shares with actor Benjamin Walker. Though the couple married in December 2015, their representatives announced their separation in February 2024, stating they had mutually decided to end their marriage the previous year. At the time, their representatives confirmed that they remained close friends and committed to raising their children together.

So, what are we thinking, geng? Is Kaya's white fringe gown a fashion win, or are we giving it a side-eye? Let us know!