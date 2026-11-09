Anyidons and Duncan Mighty serve “Overdose” as “Splendid” EP finally drops!

Entertainment

Omo! Guess who just linked up to give us a proper highlife vibe? It’s our very own accomplished Nigerian highlife singer and Ichaka Records boss, Anyidons! He just dropped a well-made banger titled “Overdose,” and nobody other than the veteran Nigerian artist and stage performer, Duncan Mighty, is on it!

This one too sweet for body! After all the wait, Anyidons finally released his much-anticipated four-track mini project, “Splendid.” And trust us, this collection has landed straight on fans’ playlists, giving them four fresh records to ginger their day.

Aside from the fire collaboration with Duncan Mighty on “Overdose,” the “Splendid” project also features three other impressive tunes. We've got “Igbo (Ofeke),” a captivating and replay-worthy track. Then there’s “Gwa Igbo Eziokwu,” another evocative song.

And that’s not all! The project also packs “Amara,” a captivating song featuring two exceptionally skilled Nigerian indigenous rappers, singers, and songwriters, Sparkle Tee and Chucky P. Plus, there is another pleasant song titled “Nwadimma.”

Honestly, with Anyidons’ name attached to this release, especially as the leader of Ichaka Records, highlife music lovers have every reason to rush and check out this complete project. You know say when Anyidons gives us music, e must stew. This collection is definitely one for the books.

So, no be just to dey read about am, abeg. Go and listen! Which track from “Splendid” are you running to first?