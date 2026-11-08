Wizkid under fire for ghosting Zlatan, L.A.X weddings

Entertainment

Wahala for who no see Wizkid for wedding o! Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, don collect serious heat from fans for missing the weddings of fellow artistes Zlatan Ibile and L.A.X. People are really asking questions about his relationship with the two.

Starboy No Show for Zlatan's Big Day

Many fans expected the award-winning singer to show face, especially for L.A.X, who was once signed to his record label and is generally seen as a close padi. The criticism first started after Zlatan’s traditional wedding. Na whole Davido dey among the groom’s men, with plenty other top musicians. But our Starboy, Wizkid, was nowhere to be found, leaving some fans proper disappointed.

While some dey vex about his absence, Wizkid's loyal supporters quickly jumped to his defence. According to them, Wizkid no be public event person, especially if the wedding no be super exclusive. They argued say if Wizkid shows up, e go just carry all the attention from the couple, because everyone go dey focused on seeing the superstar instead of celebrating the bride and groom. Some even jokingly described Wizkid as a 'spirit' that hardly sees himself, because he’s almost impossible to find at public events. His fans believe these rare appearances are part of his identity, making him one of Naija's most exclusive celebrities.

L.A.X Begs On X, Wizkid Still Ghosts

However, the gbas gbos became more intense after the wedding of Damilola Abdul Rasak Afolabi, better known as L.A.X. The singer, who is the son of a billionaire, hosted a very exclusive wedding ceremony in Lagos on November 1, 2026. The event was packed with Nigeria’s most influential personalities, including former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, the Ooni of Ife, Emir Lamido Sanusi, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, senators, and even top oil moguls. With that kind of guest list, you'd think Wizkid would have to be there, especially after L.A.X publicly appealed to him not to miss the Lagos party.

Wizkid had earlier congratulated L.A.X on his marriage in an X post, writing, “Big up to real love! LAX and his Queen.” L.A.X responded on his X account, @izzlax, with “Egbon mi no miss Lagos own lol.” Despite that friendly exchange, Wizkid was still not spotted at the wedding, leading to another round of hot criticism from fans.

Fans Dey Debate: Is Wizkid Phone-Shy or Just Private?

An X user, @Ridwan286, voiced disappointment that Wizkid did not show up for L.A.X despite the online appeal. Another user, @KGMGlobal, insisted Wizkid should have been there, bringing up that L.A.X was once his close associate. This user also recalled that Wizkid missed Banky W’s, Zlatan’s and Davido’s weddings. @Heyitsbeth12 suggested that Wizkid might have a fear of crowds.

Meanwhile, Wizkid’s fans remain solid, unfazed by the criticism. They maintain that the singer has always been a private person, pointing out that he hardly even posts himself on his own birthday. Some argue that he might simply not be a party person, while others are convinced that Wizkid operates on a principle of not giving anyone more than they deserve, which they believe shapes his approach to relationships. So, wetin we go call this one, a celebrity being private or just forming too much?