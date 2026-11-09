Nollywood money and Nigerian art take over law firm's 54th anniversary vibe

Entertainment

Odujinrin & Adefulu, a whole commercial law firm, decided to switch things up big time ahead of their 54th anniversary, hosting an epic ‘Evening of Nigerian Art & Culture’. Forget boring boardroom meetings; their Lagos office transformed into a vibe, bringing together artists, creative industry professionals, and plenty of other guests to celebrate Naija’s booming creative scene.

The main gbedu of the night was a fireside chat with Zulumoke Oyibo, the Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Inkblot Productions. She dropped some serious gems, spilling the tea on the financing wahala Nollywood faces and the sweet opportunities bubbling up as the industry grows. Zulumoke explained that most filmmakers na still depend on family and friends to fund their projects, mainly because these folks sabi patience and actually believe in the vision, .

Access to proper institutional financing? Major challenge, according to Zulumoke. Banks always dey ask for collateral before they even think of giving loans to film producers. For managing investment risks, she advised filmmakers to spread their money across multiple productions, instead of putting all their eggs in one basket – wise words, abi? And don't forget working with partners who actually see eye-to-eye.

They also talked about using intellectual property as collateral for film loans. Zulumoke sha observed that this one na tough for Naija because financial institutions still prefer physical assets over something intangible like IP. She added that our market never really built the infrastructure or the 'risk appetite' needed to truly support IP-backed financing on a big scale. E choke!

But it's not all bad news! Zulumoke highlighted how much Nollywood has leveled up in production quality and storytelling over the last ten years. She shouted out Inkblot’s The Wedding Party as a perfect example of how high-quality, ambitious films can raise the bar and spark growth. And for distribution, she talked about KAVA, Inkblot’s own streaming platform, which is busy connecting premium Nigerian films to audiences across Africa and our people in the diaspora.

Beyond the film talk, the firm collaborated with June Creative Art Advisory Limited to turn their office spaces – garden, meeting rooms, corridors – into a proper art gallery. Seven amazing Nigerian artists showcased their works: Mary Adebayo, Bunmi Babatunde, Phillips Nzekwe, Julie Nzekwe, Victor Obot, Tunde Owolabi, and Odinakachukwu Francis. Guests even got guided viewing sessions to interact with the artists and understand their creative magic.

To top it all off, 16-year-old musical prodigy, Temilayo Abodunrin, gave a live saxophone performance, adding some sweet melodies to the celebration. Partners like Chief Oladipo Odujinrin, Dr. Adeoye Adefulu, Damilola Adetunji, Lucky Ayeki, and Olubukola Olabiyi were all in attendance, proving that even legal eagles can appreciate a good dose of culture. So, who said lawyers are always serious? Sometimes, dem sabi pepper dem!