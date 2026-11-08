Andre Vibez Says Mental Strength Na Key for Afrobeats Success

Entertainment

Nigerian music producer Alexander Uwaifo, popularly known as Andre Vibez, dey warn say talent alone no go hold body for the Afrobeats scene. The man, who we know as one of the judges for the Next Afrobeats Star show and the brain behind mega hits like Ayra Starr's 'Rush' and Rema's 'Calm Down', talk say mental strength na the real MVP if you want to survive the intense music industry wahala.

Mind Your Head, No Be Only Studio Dey Stress Artistes

Speaking with Sunday Scoop, Vibez no mince words at all. He explain say if an artiste's head no correct to handle the pressure, e go scatter their creativity and overall output, no matter how much raw talent dem get.

Find Your Own Cruise, No Be Copy-Copy Dey Reign

Our man Andre also throw bants at upcoming artistes wey dey try copy established stars hook, line, and sinker. While he admit say imitation fit be part of the learning process initially, he stress say originality matter as dem dey gain experience. No be only that, he point out say inadequate funding, limited promotional opportunities, and the ever-present, tough competition for public attention na big wahala for new acts trying to make their mark.

He talk say even though technology don make am easy to cook beats and produce music, this same accessibility don cause an oversaturation of the industry. Everybody wan blow, so the competition levels don pass peak! But hold on, even with all these free software, upcoming musicians still need proper financial muscle to push their work, produce quality content that fit blow, and reach wider audiences. You sabi say good packaging no dey cheap, abi?

Storytelling, Personality, and the No-Hit Formula

Andre Vibez emphasize say storytelling, a strong personality, and a distinct public image na major keys for building a successful music career. He use legends like Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston as prime examples, saying their unique fashion, public images, and deeply personal stories all contributed massively to their mega popularity. E make sense sha, imagine Burna Boy without his Odogwu persona or Tems without her cool, unique vibe. Packaging is everything, make we no lie!

But before you start thinking there’s a secret sauce or a magic formula for hits, Vibez bust that myth quick, fast, and in a hurry. He say nobody fit predict with certainty which song go become a hit. He even confess say he don make songs he personally believed would become the next big thing, only for them to not perform as expected. Chai, even the certified hitmakers and OGs no sabi which one go eventually blow! E just be like gambling sometimes.

So, if you be upcoming artiste still trying to find your voice and your own unique cruise, Andre Vibez advice say make you embrace practice, plenty experimentation, and continuous improvement. No dull yourself by being complacent with wetin you sabi already; you gats be willing to challenge yourself every single time. Na consistent grind go clear road and position you for success!

Now, tell us, which Nigerian celeb do you think embodies this 'mental strength' Andre Vibez is talking about the most? Drop your thoughts!