Godzilla no dey play, Scatter Records for North American Box Office!

Entertainment

Wey dem drop the numbers for Sunday, November 8, 'Godzilla Minus Zero', the latest entry from the long-running Japanese monster franchise, topped the box office. The film topped the North American box office with an impressive $31.6 million debut, according to estimates released by Rentrak.

This no be small achievement o! This debut officially makes 'Godzilla Minus Zero' the biggest opening weekend any Japanese 'Godzilla' film don ever see in the United States. And for real, amebo don carry am say e don set a brand new record as the largest opening weekend for any live-action foreign-language movie for North America, according to Variety.

Now, for those wey sabi their foreign films, the overall record for biggest foreign-language opening no be 'Minus Zero' get am. That one still dey with the Japanese animated movie, 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle', wey yarn up a massive $70.6 million for its US debut back in 2025, according to Deadline. But still, 'Minus Zero' showing live-action films fit still carry market.

This kind opening weekend just dey show say these Japanese-language 'Godzilla' movies dey hot cake for the United States, even after more than 70 years since the original classic burst onto the scene in 1954. And honestly, this one confirm say subtitles no be barrier for success for this franchise for North America. If the film sweet, people go watch, plain and simple!

The numbers also dey tell us say both the American and Japanese Godzilla movies fit dey do well side by side for the box office without wahala. Remember Legendary Pictures’ English-language 'Godzilla' series, wey don dey run since 2014? Their latest entry, 'Godzilla x Kong: Supernova', dey set to drop for 2027. And their most recent one, 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire', still burst market with an $80 million opening in 2024. So, e just dey show say there’s enough room for everybody to chop money.

For those wey no know, 'Godzilla Minus Zero', the direct follow-up to 'Godzilla Minus One', na standalone reboot from Toho wey drop in 2023. 'Minus One' own story, wey focus on one former kamikaze pilot wey dey struggle with PTSD after one Godzilla encounter, collect some of the best reviews any 'Godzilla' movie don ever get. E even enter history book as the first for the series to win an Academy Award, for best visual effects. And guess what? Reviews for 'Godzilla Minus Zero', wey even premiere for the New York Film Festival for September, dey similarly positive. You know say when something sweet, e sweet for real!

'Minus Zero' even carry market pass 'Minus One' for box office. 'Minus One' bin open with $11.4 million for North American cinemas in 2023 and finish its run with $57 million domestically. But 'Minus Zero' just dey prove say dem sabi the work well, well.

Now, wetin dey play for other spots for the box office chart? 'The Cat in the Hat' enter No. 2, but make we no lie, e get one kyn muted $20.5 million opening. For real, e be like one kind underwhelming start, especially when you compare am to the 2003 live-action 'Cat in the Hat' wey Mike Myers play, wey open with $38 million (wey never adjust for inflation). Even the 2018 animated 'The Grinch' start with a massive $67.6 million. So, this 'Cat in the Hat' new one just dey do like say e no wan too disturb.

For third place, we get 'Drummer Boy', one historical musical from Angel Studios wey grossed $9.3 million. And the trending Elizabeth Holmes documentary, 'You Can See Everything', still dey hold ground for its fourth weekend, pulling in another $8.9 million and securing the No. 4 spot. This documentary don already break records as the biggest opening weekend for a non-music documentary since 'Fahrenheit 9/11' in 2004, and e don pass $70 million for North America. With Oscar nominations dey look likely, 'You Can See Everything' don dey set to become one of the highest-grossing documentaries ever. Talk about a comeback! This box office chart don give us something to talk about, abi?