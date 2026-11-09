Young Jonn and Desperados drop new gbedu, 'Let It Go'

Entertainment

Nigerian singer and producer Young Jonn, that hitmaker signed to Chocolate City Music, has teamed up with Desperados to release a brand new track called 'Let It Go'. This collaboration isn't just another song; it’s a whole mood, blending classic Afrobeats rhythms with some serious Latin-inspired sounds. You know, for all of us young geng who just want to chill and vibe.

Desperados, no dey dull, they’re clearly trying to connect with us through music, nightlife, and all those social experiences we can’t get enough of. And 'Let It Go' perfectly captures that energy. The song is all about relaxation, enjoyment, and, let’s be honest, escaping the daily pressures that can make us want to scream. E choke sometimes, abi?

The lyrics hit different because they talk about the real challenges of everyday life, then tell you straight up to forget your worries and just enjoy yourself. The chorus nails it, with Young Jonn telling us to “Free all my worries and let it go.” With its upbeat rhythm and a hook that will stick in your head faster than network issues, it's definitely an easy one to sing along to.

What makes this gbedu unique is how it brings different sounds together. Those Latin vibes from something called Guao Guao lay down the foundation, and then Young Jonn just comes in with his signature Afrobeats delivery. It’s a fusion that we think works, adding a fresh twist to the party playlist.

Beyond the music, the song mirrors our actual social lives. Think about it: spontaneous plans with your squad, sharing gist in the group chat, and just heading out to parties. The lyrics even mention coordinating hangouts and inviting friends to link up, showing how much our phones and social media play a role in how we chill. Desperados dey see us sha!

The brand says this collaboration aligns with their goal of creating experiences that speak to young people through good music and social interaction. So expect to hear 'Let It Go' blasting at parties, concerts, and all your informal gatherings. Its upbeat sound and catchy chorus are definitely going to get the whole crowd singing along. Now, who's ready to just free all their worries?