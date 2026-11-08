VDM spill di tea on Davido, 30BG, and Mohbad drama

Entertainment

VeryDarkMan (VDM), di social media activist, don finally drop hot gist about why his relationship with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, scatter. VDM released a video on November 5, 2026, to explain how their friendship allegedly kpai, bringing the whole Mohbad justice campaign and Davido's 30BG crew into the mata.

November 2026 don dey serve us premium celebrity drama, and this VDM-Davido wahala na one of the biggest headlines. This whole thing follow earlier social media gbas-gbos between Davido and rapper Zlatan Ibile on November 4, 2026, just to show say trouble no dey finish for celebville.

From Follow-Back to Favours

VDM dey recall say him and Davido became padi-padi back in 2024, after Davido followed him on social media. VDM was hyped, describing the musician as an "International star."

He said he always promoted Davido's music, but claimed na Davido always dey ask for favour, never the other way round. This relationship appeared normal until VDM allegedly stumbled on some gbege.

Di WhatsApp Group Wey Burst Everywhere

The real k-leg enter for 2025, after VDM's 2024 arrest and subsequent release from detention. He said he spent almost a month in custody, including Kuje Prison, during the period his online activities and involvement in the Mohbad justice campaign were making serious waves. VDM then claimed he later found a WhatsApp group chat involving actress Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, music producer Samklef, K Solo, Drey DMW, and Aloma DMW.

He alleged say, "I then found out that it was from this group chat that they planned my arrest." VDM linked his arrest to his questions about Mohbad's death, claiming they planned it "Because I was asking questions about Mohbad that they didn’t like." He also questioned if their interest was truly Mohbad's justice or just bringing Naira Marley down, saying, "Trust me, the thing about the chats was not for justice for Mohbad… it was just ‘Naira Marley must go down’."

For VDM, the involvement of people from Davido's circle was particularly painful. He said he couldn't believe say individuals wey him dey interact and laugh with could allegedly be part of conversations connected to his arrest. VDM's allegations remain his own; the existence of these chats doesn't automatically mean the named people orchestrated his detention.

Davido's Silent Treatment

After him don see wetin dey happen, VDM released some portions of the alleged conversation. He tried to reach Davido to discuss the situation, but the singer no pick his call, even though the phone rang. VDM described this as cold and a betrayal.

Later, a blog reportedly claimed VDM wanted to record Davido's voice during a telephone conversation for possible blackmail, adding more fuel to the fire. VDM said if he sees Davido now, he will pass another place. To add another twist, VDM alleged that some of the same people involved in the discussions had also included his name in a campaign to free him from detention, despite their alleged role in planning his arrest.

As of November 6, Davido himself never give any detailed public response to these heavy accusations.