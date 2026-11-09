Ah, Ah! Justin Timberlake Say Him Hit Song 'What Goes Around… Comes Around' No Be About Britney Spears

Entertainment

Omo, trust Nigerians to hold onto gist, especially when it involves celebrity breakups and fire diss tracks! For nearly twenty years now, fans don dey argue say Justin Timberlake's 2006 banger, "What Goes Around… Comes Around," na direct shade thrown at his former girlfriend, the pop singer Britney Spears. Na so we just dey assume wetin no be wetin.

But guess what? Our guy, Justin, don finally clear the air, nearly two decades later! The superstar recently addressed all those rumours in a new video interview. You see, when the song first dropped, everybody believed say e be like part two of his 2002 track, "Cry Me a River," which, let's be honest, actually was about Spears, dem even put her lookalike for the music video. So, the confusion make sense na.

But Justin come drop the bombshell wey scatter everywhere. He say the song no be him personal story at all, na him friend own, and say he first ask permission before he write am. Ah, so na lie we dey live since?

Imagine! The gist no even be him own personal wahala. He no call the friend's name, but he mention say the friend just dey go through him own breakup. Justin con add say the song was modeled after his own public split, meaning he just used his experience to understand the friend's own pain. He even quoted the friend who gave him the green light to write the song, saying, "Yeah, torch that bitch. What goes around comes around." Justin say after that, him just thank the friend and go start work.

And listen to this one: Justin say the song was written in about 20 minutes and the words just dey flow. Twenty minutes for a hit song wey carry everybody along for almost two decades? Shege! He talk say the interlude and the ten-minute video for the track just made everything click. The man really sabi him craft.

To show say he no dey carry last, Justin go still dey take us on a throwback journey through his career in a newly announced docuseries. And for that one, e go even feature him and fellow pop singer, Janet Jackson, revisiting that infamous Super Bowl "wardrobe malfunction." E be like say this man wan bring all the old gists back to life.

So, after all these years, na somebody else's heartbreak give us that iconic breakup anthem. E shock you too abi?