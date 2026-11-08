Magixx don yarn say e dey broke even after Mavin deal!

Entertainment

Nigerian singer and Mavin artist, Alexander Adelabu, wey una sabi as Magixx, don finally open up about the low-key financial struggles he face when e just start him music career. Imagine, signed to a major record label like Mavin, but still dey battle for money! Who would have thought say even after you land that dream deal, the bank account fit still dey shout "empty!"?

Magixx, the crooner behind the hit single "Love Don't Cost A Dime," shared his experience on a podcast. He reveal say after Don Jazzy, the MAVIN boss himself, personally signed him to the label, e still take a whole two to three months before he started earning from music. E make sense sha, because e explain say na after an artist drop a song wey get proper international appeal, na then the serious money go start to rush in. No wonder e took time!

Before that proper money started rolling in, Magixx talk say he was seriously struggling with bills and family responsibilities. E no be small thing o! The worst part be say people just assume say because e don get Mavin deal, everything for him life don magically set. This made am incredibly difficult for him to even ask for any financial assistance when he truly needed am. Ah, the silent suffering!

And as if that one no do, our man still had to keep up appearances, maintaining the lifestyle of a superstar with expensive designer clothes during that very period. Chie! The pressure to look fly, drip in expensive outfits, and package yourself like a big boy, all while your wallet dey sing 'kumbaya' to the wind. Na pure packaging for the gram be that, and e must have been exhausting trying to keep up appearances!

But thank God, e no be story for the gods forever, and the struggle no last for too long. Magixx confirmed say things eventually took a sharp turn for the better. E explain say just one hit song alone fit fetch an artist between N500,000 to N700,000 for just one show. And if another hit drops, that performance fee fit jump all the way to N1.5 million! Talk about levels, from zero alert to millions per gig.

This revelation from Magixx truly shows say the glitz and glamour we see for social media sometimes dey hide a whole lot of real-life hustle. So next time you see your favourite celeb looking like money, just know say sometimes, na packaging pure water for designer bottle, at least at the beginning. E dey make you wonder, wetin other artists for big labels don pass through?