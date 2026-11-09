Druski Carry Emma Stone Come SNL Stage, Talk About Wetin Happen

Entertainment

"Let’s go!" Na so Druski shout with full ginger as he waka enter Studio 8H stage for Saturday Night Live on November seven. My brother, my sister, the comedian wey don dey burst our ribs with laughter on our phones for years, just made history! He be the first digital content creator ever to host that iconic show. And as if that one no do, he even carry Academy Award-winning actor, Emma Stone, come out during his monologue! Talk about making a grand entrance, abi?

Druski, whose real name na Drew Desbordes, kick off him show by assuring everybody say SNL no go fit water down him comedy. But then, with that signature funny face, he gingerly confessed say dem tell am not to swear and to avoid whiteface. He jokingly added say if he remove those two things, na almost half of his material don comot! You know say for him online skits, the guy no dey hold back. If you don watch him as the Oga at the top for Coulda Been Records, that fictional label wey dey hold chaotic auditions for aspiring artists, you go sabi why that promise go be heavy load for him head. Between those mad auditions and him dating show, Coulda Been Love, Druski don gather more than six million subscribers and almost two billion views on YouTube. Na wa o, this social media hustle really dey pay!

The man even throw soft jab about rumours say he dey take Ozempic – you know how celeb gossip dey fly around. Then he take a moment to shout out him family wey dey for the audience, and guess what? One family member loudly shout for more money. Ah, you sabi naija family matter na, always ready for blessings and opportunities! After he reflect on how much don happen for the past year, he ask the crowd how he go repay them for their support. Him answer? To just bring out Emma Stone! Who wan complain about that kind repayment?

Emma Stone, who don host SNL five times herself, na Druski's co-star for their upcoming baseball rom-com, The Catch. He confidently tell the audience say he dey play her love interest for the movie. Only for Emma Stone to say na fresh gist to her, though she joke say e explain the way he bin dey look her for set. Ehn ehn! Na so you dey shoot your shot, Druski? But for real-real, the report wey we hear na say Druski dey play her security guard for the movie. Omo, this guy sabi finesse sha!

Aside from preparing for that big Saturday night appearance, Druski don get one busy week. On November two, Netflix announce multiyear deal with him and him production company. This one na huge level! The first series from the deal, Collect & Praise, go finally drop December one. For this show, him popular megachurch pastor character, wey fans sabi from him online sketches, go get him own full-blown show. Imagine the drama and the lamba we go hear! And as for The Catch, e go hit cinemas on May twenty-one, two thousand and twenty-seven. So Druski still get small time to convince Emma Stone say him na the man for her. You think say e go work?