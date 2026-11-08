Funke Akindele recalls how an influencer rejected her paid offer for 'Everybody Loves Jenifa' promo

Entertainment

Nollywood heavyweight Funke Akindele, the undisputed 'box office queen', recently opened up about a proper head-scratching moment with a content creator while promoting her 2024 blockbuster, 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'. She shared this particular tea at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND), and honestly, we're all still trying to process the level of audacity on display. Imagine turning down Funke Akindele!

According to Funke Akindele, she reached out to an influencer, wanting to do a content collaboration for the movie. She admitted she was even a bit hesitant to send the message, but she tried anyway, because, you know, sometimes you just gotta shoot your shot. She said: "I sent a message to this influencer saying I would like to create content. I didn’t want to send this message. This was during Everybody Loves Jenifa, but I tried."

Now, hold your breath, because this is where the plot twist enters. The influencer replied that their management did not want them to do it. But Madam Funke, ever the professional and always ready to make things work, wasn't fazed by the initial brush-off. She even went a step further and offered to pay! And guess what? The person just ghosted her. Ignored! Chai! The disrespect! The sheer audacity of someone to turn down a paid offer from Funke Akindele. Some opportunities, once missed, can never be gotten back, abi?

Months later, Funke Akindele said she started seeing a story claiming she had blocked someone because of the whole situation. She did not let it affect her and did not bother to reply to the rumours. Instead, she embraced it, asked God to take control, and got right back to her work.

And let's be honest, who needed that influencer anyway? 'Everybody Loves Jenifa', which hit cinemas on December 13, 2024, grossed N1.88 billion at the Nigerian box office, according to reports. Talk about a glow-up that serves premium breakfast to those who doubted or snubbed.