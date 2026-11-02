Kanayo O. Kanayo Says Acceptance Fees for Nigerian Schools Na Pure Wahala!

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Listen up, fam! Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo don talk serious matter. The veteran Nollywood actor don call out Nigerian schools and government for the whole 'acceptance fee' wahala, E say this practice dey carry heavy financial burden put on students, especially those wey their pocket no too deep. And let's be real, who never struggle with school fees for Naija?

Uncle KOK dropped this truth bomb during him appearance on Honest Bunch, where he just dey wonder why schools dey even ask for acceptance fees after person don already get admission. Like, you don suffer read book, pass exam, get admission, and then boom! Another fee just drop from nowhere. Na wa for this country!

Him say him don receive calls from financially disadvantaged Nigerians wey get admission but need help to pay acceptance fees. "Do you know sometimes some not-too-privileged Nigerians call you and say, ‘Uncle, I have not paid this acceptance fee. Can you help me?’" he quoted. E for pain you. Imagine the joy of finally getting into a tertiary institution, only for a 'small' fee to come and spoil the whole celebration. It's truly a difficult situation, especially for families already stretching every naira to keep their children in school.

Kanayo no stop there. Him throw direct shade at the government and the educational institutions, questioning their real commitment to making education accessible. If una truly want make everybody get access, why una dey add extra financial hurdles? This kind additional requirement just dey create unnecessary difficulties for students who have already proven their academic worth.

"So it’s a very hard situation we got ourselves into," he added, with that signature Kanayo seriousness. He pointed out that this issue has become a major headache for many Nigerians, particularly those who simply cannot afford these extra charges. This acceptance fee business, for real, e just dey make sense like charging someone to accept a gift.

It's time for our educational big men to actually look into this. Make una reduce the burden on our students, abeg. Our future leaders deserve a break, no be so? What do you think, should acceptance fees be cancelled completely?