Entertainment

Julius Agwu just gave his colleagues a proper talking-to. He's not feeling this growing trend of comedians asking for money from the audience while they're still performing on stage. And honestly, we get it.

He shared this opinion in a recent interview with Naija FM Lagos, no holds barred. Agwu called the whole practice "very bad," stressing that a comedian's main gig is to crack jokes, make people laugh till their belly ache, and then gracefully exit the stage. Not to turn the mic into a begging bowl.

He said a comedian is supposed to crack jokes and leave the stage, not to beg.

He drew a clear line between outright asking and simply accepting a genuine show of appreciation. According to Agwu, accepting an unsolicited gift from an appreciative fan is acceptable, but asking for it is entirely wrong.

For Agwu, this isn't just about one or two comedians spoiling their own brand. He emphasised that this kind of behaviour drags down the reputation of everyone in the industry. He said it is not only bad for the image of the comedians doing it but for the entire comedy industry.

He rounded off his talk with a strong call to action for his fellow joke-smiths. Comedians need to step up their game, he urged, and do better in that regard.

So, is it time for our stand-up stars to re-evaluate their stage etiquette, or is Uncle Julius just being too serious? Make we hear una mind!