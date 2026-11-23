Entertainment

Wahalap, no be small thing o! Popular content creator and influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa just dropped gist on why he once bounced from a job, and trust us, e go shock you.

Oga Enioluwa shared this tori on Toke Makinwa's 'Toke Moments' podcast. Before he finally left, his girlfriend had urged him to stay and keep working.

The real shocker? He finally pack up because he just dey get the same bad dream over and over again. Imagine! Him boss dey chase am for dream consistently, so he decided to just cut ties.

He even talk am direct: “I quit a job once because I kept having the same bad dream. I would consistently dream of my boss chasing me, so I just resigned through WhatsApp.”

Who go sabi say dream fit make you resign from job? Imagine say your own boss dey pursue you for dream too, wetin you go do? WhatsApp resignation too sharp, abi?