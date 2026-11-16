Woli Arole don vex say una dey beg for DMs

Entertainment

Nollywood actor-turned-pastor, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Woli Arole, no dey smile again o! The comedian, actor, and on-air personality took to his Instagram page to tell people to stop the constant begging for money in his DMs. He made it clear say he understands say things are tight and many are dealing with a lot because of the current economic wahala, but people must just avoid the urge to beg everyone.

Baba Woli vex reach say he deletes plenty messages he receives in his DMs, describing the situation as disgusting. In fact, he issued a stern warning, threatening to block anyone who dares to send such money requests to him. Talk about putting your foot down!

He even shared some of the outrageous demands he gets, saying, "Some people will say 'Woli your children have not eaten?' Which children? Woli please I owe money send me at least 2million first!!!!!." Clearly, he's had enough.

Let's be honest, while the economy is biting hard, nobody wants their DMs looking like a bank statement request. Woli Arole’s frustration is valid. Na wa for people sha, sometimes the ask is just too much. What's your take on celebrities getting bombarded with money begging requests?