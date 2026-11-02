Is Asake on Rema’s new album? The inside scoop on the “Juju” buzz

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Rema is set to drop his highly anticipated album, “EMB”, on November 6, 2026. This new project follows his critically acclaimed 2024 album, “HEIS”, . Meanwhile, Asake has been making waves with his Fuji-inspired street-pop vibe, dropping his fourth studio album, “M$NEY”, on May 1, 2026. The buzz around these two collaborating has fans going wild, wondering if their different worlds will finally collide.

The “Juju” Tracklist Wahala

The whole conversation started like plenty of other online gist: with a tracklist screenshot supposedly from “EMB” popping up everywhere. This purported list had one name that made everyone do a double take: Asake, featured on a track reportedly titled “Juju”. You know how social media is, once something like that drops, no time for chill! Everyone immediately started imagining the magic these two could create.

But hold on, before you start adding “Juju” to your pre-save list, let's calm down small. For now, this tracklist is just that – a purported list. Neither Rema nor Asake has come out to confirm if this collaboration is real or just wishful thinking by some excited fan. Rema's camp hasn't dropped the official list of featured artists for “EMB” yet, so until then, “Juju” remains purely in the realm of speculation. Imagine the chaos if every rumoured tracklist turned out to be true, eh? Our heads go just scatter!

Why This Unlikely Collab Got Us Hyped

Even though the gist is still up in the air, the excitement is fully understandable. Picture this: two of Afrobeats' heaviest hitters, each with their own distinct flavour, jumping on one track. Rema, with his unique blend of Afrobeats, pop, trap, and those experimental vibes that make his sound so fresh, has spent 2026 expanding his musical empire. We've seen him drop singles like “TEA” and “OH NO”, and even feature on international records with big names like Don Toliver, Skillibeng, LISA, and Anitta. His “EMB” album is already being talked about as the next phase of his musical evolution.

Then you have Asake, the king of Fuji-inspired melodies and street-pop anthems. His energetic delivery and those distinct vocal arrangements? Nobody does it quite like him. Since dropping “M$NEY” on May 1, 2026, which featured international heavyweights like Tiakola, DJ Snake, and Kabza De Small, Asake has also been everywhere, hopping on other Nigerian artistes' projects. This shows he’s always down to explore new sounds and push boundaries. So, if these two, with their different but equally fire musical identities, decide to link up, you just know it'll be pure unadulterated ginger. It's the kind of move that not only sets the charts on fire but also solidifies Afrobeats' international takeover, showing the world how diverse and dynamic our sound truly is.

We Dey Wait for the Real Gist

So, as much as we're all itching to know if “Juju” is real and if Asake will indeed be gracing “EMB”, the truth is, we just have to chill and wait. Rema's album is slated to arrive in just four days, on November 6, 2026, and until then, any details about its contents – including this specific collaboration – are just talk. We're all glued to our screens, waiting for Rema or his team to finally unveil the official tracklist. Only then will we know if our collective fan-fiction about a Rema x Asake banger will become a reality or if it was just another case of online gist gone wild. Until that happens, the possibility of these two musical titans joining forces remains one of the hottest talking points surrounding “EMB”.

Will Rema finally put us out of our misery and confirm this dream collab? We go see!